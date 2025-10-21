Expert computer model reveals prediction for No. 22 Texas at Mississippi State
Mississippi State’s three-game losing streak has been especially hard since the Bulldogs had opportunities to win at least two of those games.
But now the Bulldogs will try and end the losing streak and get coach Jeff Lebby’s first SEC win on Saturday when No. 22 Texas rolls into Davis Wade Stadium.
“(SEC wins) are out there in front of us,” Lebby said on Monday. “Our guys understand that. As we got back in the building this morning and watched the tape, we've got all kinds of opportunities to come out on the right side, and again, we don't. It's time to take that step for us.
“We got a great opponent coming in here with a great staff, and there's been great stability on both sides of the ball and special teams there for a long time since (Texas coach Steve Sarkisian) been there. He's had the same guys, and again, a credit to him because of how he's built it. But we're ready to go win a football game, and our guys are working towards it.”
The Longhorns are favored to win, a trend for Mississippi State that won’t change this season, but the odds have gotten tighter.
FanDuel Sportsbook’s spread for the Bulldogs and Longhorns dropped two points to 7.5 on Tuesday.
The reason for the smaller spread could be any number of things, but is usually done in reaction to bets being heavily placed on one team.
We may see the spread continue to decrease, but unless half of the Longhorns’ defense ends up injured the Bulldog won’t be favored.
Game Information
- Who: No. 22 Texas Longhorns (5-2, 2-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3, 0-3 SEC)
- When: 3:15 p.m., Saturday
- Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
- TV: SEC Network
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Texas leads the all-time series 3-2
- Last Meeting: Texas 35, Mississippi State 13 (September 28, 2024)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Florida, 23-21
- Last time out, Longhorns: def. Kentucky, 16-13 OT
Odds, Spread and Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
Texas: -7.5 (-102)
Mississippi State: +7.5 (-120)
Moneyline
Texas: -280
Mississippi State: +225
Total
Over: 44.5 (-115)
Under: 44.5 (-105)
SP+ Prediction
Projected winner: Texas
Projected margin: 7.2
Win probability: 67%
Projected score: 27-20