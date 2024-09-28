Former Bulldog Pitcher Finds Success in Minor League: Morning Bell, September 28
Former Mississippi State pitcher KC Hunt was named co-Minor League Pitcher of the Year for the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.
Hunt went 8-3 with a 2.03 ERA (102 IP, 23 ER) and 1 save in 25 appearances (14 starts) between Carolina (8 G), Wisconsin (11 G, 8 GS) and Biloxi (6 GS) this season. He finished second in the organization in strikeouts (139) and issued just 25 walks between the three levels.
Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results
Volleyball: Mississippi State 3, South Carolina 1
Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA All-American Championships
Singles
Main Draw Consolation Second Round
No. 12 Petar Jovanovic (MSU) def. No. 70 Alexander Bernard (Ohio State): 7-6(5), 6-1
Main Draw Consolation Round of 16
No. 26 Dhakshineswar Suresh (Wake Forest) def. No. 12 Petar Jovanovic (MSU): 3-6, 6-3, 7-5
Today’s Mississippi State Schedule
Football: Mississippi State at No. 1 Texas, 3:35 p.m., SEC Network
Softball: Mississippi State vs. Shelton State CC, 3:30 p.m.; vs. Itawamba CC, 6 p.m.
Did You Notice?
- A dozen former Mississippi State football players will be on NFL fields Sunday and Monday. Here’s a roundup of when they’ll be playing.
- Mississippi State football announced its captains for Saturday’s game against No. 1 Texas. Wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi, offensive lineman Marlon Martinez and safety Tanner Johnson will be the Bulldogs’ captains.
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
On which Pac-12 mascot would win a battle royale:
Colorado: "Just as far as a beast alone, a Buffalo is going to be pretty hard to tangle with."