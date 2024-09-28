Cowbell Corner

Former Bulldog Pitcher Finds Success in Minor League: Morning Bell, September 28

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs outfielder Tanner Allen (5) celebrates with pitcher KC Hunt (2) and teammates after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Virginia Cavaliers at TD Ameritrade Park. Hunt was named the Milwaukee Brewer's co-Minor League Pitcher of the Year on Thursday.
Former Mississippi State pitcher KC Hunt was named co-Minor League Pitcher of the Year for the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

Hunt went 8-3 with a 2.03 ERA (102 IP, 23 ER) and 1 save in 25 appearances (14 starts) between Carolina (8 G), Wisconsin (11 G, 8 GS) and Biloxi (6 GS) this season. He finished second in the organization in strikeouts (139) and issued just 25 walks between the three levels.

Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results

Volleyball: Mississippi State 3, South Carolina 1

Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA All-American Championships

Singles
Main Draw Consolation Second Round
No. 12 Petar Jovanovic (MSU) def. No. 70 Alexander Bernard (Ohio State): 7-6(5), 6-1

Main Draw Consolation Round of 16
No. 26 Dhakshineswar Suresh (Wake Forest) def. No. 12 Petar Jovanovic (MSU): 3-6, 6-3, 7-5

Today’s Mississippi State Schedule

Football: Mississippi State at No. 1 Texas, 3:35 p.m., SEC Network

Softball: Mississippi State vs. Shelton State CC, 3:30 p.m.; vs. Itawamba CC, 6 p.m.

Did You Notice?

  • A dozen former Mississippi State football players will be on NFL fields Sunday and Monday. Here’s a roundup of when they’ll be playing.
  • Mississippi State football announced its captains for Saturday’s game against No. 1 Texas. Wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi, offensive lineman Marlon Martinez and safety Tanner Johnson will be the Bulldogs’ captains.

Daily Dose of Mike Leach

On which Pac-12 mascot would win a battle royale:

Colorado: "Just as far as a beast alone, a Buffalo is going to be pretty hard to tangle with."

