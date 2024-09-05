Former Mississippi State CB Darius Slay Apologizes for Comments Before Green Bay Game
The NFL season starts in less than 24 hours, but it’s the second game of the season that’ll be the one making history.
On September 6, the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia will play at Corinthians Area, Sao Paulo, Brazil. The NFL has played games previously in Mexico, but never on the South American continent.
It’s a big deal and part of the league’s push to expand internationally and the NFL wants its players and coaches to be excited in order to build up the hype. NFL usually gets what it wants, so it was somewhat surprising to hear former Mississippi State cornerback Darius Slay talk about not wanting to go to Brazil on his podcast, Big Play Slay.
“Man, I do not want to go to Brazil,” Slay said on his last Friday. “They already told us not to leave the hotel... NFL, why do y’all want to send us somewhere where the crime rate is this high?”
On Wednesday, Slay apologized for his comments on his X (formerly Twitter) account. And Slay’s claim about not leaving the hotel has been disputed by assistant general manager Jon Ferrari.
“I want to apologize to anyone I offended, that wasn’t my intention,” Slay’s post read. “I’m looking forward to playing in your beautiful country and i’ve heard yall are very passionate just like our amazing Eagles fan. Just a few more days, can’t wait!!!!”
With the rise in active NFL players starting their own podcasts and YouTube channels, players will have more free reign to speak their minds.
Even when the NFL would rather them not.
