Mississippi State vs. Arizona State: Top 5 Sun Devils to Watch
This first-ever meeting between these schools is a pivotal matchup for two programs and their young head coaches. The Jeff Lebby era in Starkville began with a thumping of Eastern Kentucky, while 34-year-old Kenny Dillingham kicked off Year 2 at Arizona State with an impressive rout of Wyoming.
Now, the level of competition is going way up for both, so a win here could be a springboard for the rest of the month. Mississippi State will need to neutralize these five Sun Devils, in particular, to return to Starkville unbeaten.
* Jersey # listed next to player name for easy in-game locating
5. LB Keyshaun Elliott [#44]
Elliott was a key portal addition this offseason for Dillingham. Last year at New Mexico State, he made 111 tackles to earn Second Team All-C-USA. And he looked right at home in his Sun Devil debut, making a team-high seven tackles, an interception, and a stop for loss.
4. S Shamari Simmons [#7]
The well-traveled Simmons has steadily climbed the ranks from Hutchinson Community College to Austin Peay to ASU. And he's been up to the challenge. Simmons is the reigning Sun Devil Football Defensive MVP after debuting with 73 tackles and a unit-high 796 snaps.
3. RB Cam Skattebo (#4)
Skattebo is ASU's do-everything senior and a returning Paul Hornung Award finalist for most versatile player. In 2023, his first after transferring from Sacramento State, he recorded 50 snaps at quarterback, 350 at running back, two at tight end, over 100 at receiver... and punted eight times for a team-high 42.3 yards per attempt. Skattebo is leaner and much quicker this season.
2. QB Sam Leavitt [#10]
Leavitt is Dillingham's new quarterback after beating out veterans Jeff Sims and Trenton Bourguet. The redshirt freshman transfer from Michigan State was sharp in his Sun Devil debut, accounting for 305 yards and completing 14-of-22 for 258 yards, two TDs and no turnovers.
1. ED Clayton Smith [#10]
Keeping Smith away from Blake Shapen will be one of Mississippi State's top priorities Saturday night. Smith is a hard-charging former five-star Oklahoma Sooner with backfield-wrecking potential. After flashing in his Sun Devil debut last year, he's poised for stardom in 2024.