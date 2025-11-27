Game Prediction: Does Mississippi State have a realistic chance?
We all have our own process for predicting football games. Some people may watch a bunch of games. Some may devour a copious amount of statistics and analytics. Some just go with their gut based on what they’ve seen.
My process falls into the later of those examples. Sometimes there’s some statistical research, but, generally, I have a gut feeling and that’s what I go with.
But there are times when the prediction feels too obvious and a little bit of devil’s advocacy takes place.
That’s the case for the 122nd Battle for the Golden Egg.
By every metric out there, No. 7 Ole Miss should win. So, ask yourself, what would a Mississippi State win look like?
Does it look a lot like the 2022 game when Lane Kiffin was considering taking the Auburn head coach job?
Do several key Rebels need to get hurt? Or ejected for targeting?
No matter what you’re picturing, big touchdown passes to Brenen Thompson and Anthony Evans III are a part of it.
If the best thing for the Bulldogs is Ole Miss players being distracted and not fully invested in Friday’s game, is that really realistic with a spot in the playoffs on the line?
Another question: how does Mississippi State’s defense look against Kewan Lacy and the Rebels’ ground game?
Does a Mississippi State win look like all of those things combined?
And that’s where I turn back to my original prediction that Ole Miss will win Friday’s game.
It’s just too difficult to envision a game that Mississippi State wins.
Yes, the outside noise could be a distraction like it was in 2022. But that Rebels team wasn’t competing for a playoff spot and not nearly as good as this one.
And this Mississippi State team isn’t as good as the 2022 version.
The biggest reason I’m predicting an Ole Miss win is because of the Bulldogs’ run defense (yes, I know beating a dead horse and all) and a Doak Walker Award finalist ran for 300 yards the last time Mississippi State won the field.
Do we think the Doak Walker finalist for Ole Miss won’t do something similar?
Ole Miss would have to play a terrible game and if that happens, Kiffin would be smart to announce he’s taking the LSU job in the post-game press conference.