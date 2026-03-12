Mississippi State Remains Strong Contender After Mississippi Receiver Cuts List

Sheldon Isaac trimmed his list to seven schools this week, and Mississippi State is sitting in a spot that should keep the Bulldogs very much in the thick of things as spring rolls on.

The McComb three‑star wideout has been one of the state’s fastest‑rising prospects after a junior season where he posted 1,184 yards and 14 touchdowns. That production pushed his recruitment into another gear, and the offers followed — Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Utah, Tulane, and, of course, Mississippi State.

State has been a steady presence in his recruitment, and Isaac hasn’t been shy about acknowledging it.

“(In order), Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Utah, and Tennessee,” he told RebelWalk earlier in the process. Even as more schools jumped in, the Bulldogs remained one of the programs he kept near the top.

Now the list is officially down to seven: Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Utah, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, and Tulane. With visits being lined up, the next stretch will tell us a lot about how real each contender’s chances are.

"I have been having a great time during this offseason," Isaac said to Gene’s Page. "It is a great feeling to have a lot of coaches talking to me and telling me that they want me to come and play for their program. I am excited about how things have been going with my recruitment. Some coaches have been telling me that they want me to come and visit their school. I am also expecting to see some coaches come and see me at my high school this year."

Mississippi State will get Isaac on campus June 19-21, and while that’s a notable date in the timeline, it also gives Mississippi State a clear target. The Bulldogs have been working to stay in that top tier, and they’ll continue pushing as official visit season approaches.

"Mississippi State is still in touch with me," Isaac said. "I was excited to meet their new wide receiver coach. Coach Lindsey is a cool guy. He stopped by my school to see me and chop it up with me. I like how Coach Lebby throws the ball around. I am ready to see how the new receiver coaches are going to be coaching up their guys."

Ole Miss and Tennessee look like the two programs best positioned to challenge Mississippi State down the stretch, especially with Isaac becoming a household name in Mississippi this offseason.

The Bulldogs have kept themselves in the conversation from the start, and with the list now trimmed, the path forward is straightforward: stay consistent, stay present, and make sure Isaac knows he’s a priority.

All eyes now shift to how he handles these upcoming visits and whether Mississippi State can keep its momentum as his recruitment moves into its next phase.