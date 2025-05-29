Georgia linebacker 'blessed' by offer from Mississippi State

Cowbell Corner

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler continues to look under every rock imaginable for football talent and might have found a diamond in the rough.

Unranked linebacker Terrence Penick received an offer from Bulldogs earlier this month and is expected to take an official visit this coming weekend.

"The offer from Mississippi state truly feels like a blessing," Penick said. "The SEC is a huge deal and it’s always been a dream of mine to compete in."

The 6-foot-3, 200 pound athlete can play multiple positions on the gridiron, splitting time at linebacker and wide receiver as a junior.

While he averaged 11 yards per reception in 2024, he has been more of an asset to South Gwinnett High School in Snellville, Georgia due to his defense.

Penick has recorded 78 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble returned for a touchdown.

While he doesn't have much of a relationship with the staff as a whole, he has built a bond with his recruiters which matters most.

"I don’t have much of a relationship yet with the Bulldogs' staff, but I do have good contact with Coach Hutzler, Coach [Chris] Williams and recruiting director [Hayley] Goldin," Penick said. "But I truly believe I’ll grow more over the weekend."

He tells Mississippi State on SI that the Bulldogs, South Florida, Coastal Carolina, Rice and East Carolina are in contact with him most and plays to visit each program over the summer.

Penick's total offer list consists of SMU, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Pitt, Georgia State and Appalachian State.

The Bulldogs eight man recruiting class is currently ranked No. 37 nationally, according to 247sports.

Second-year coach Jeff Lebby's class is headlined by in-state 4-star defensive lineman Emanuel Tucker and 3-star athlete Jaiden Taylor.

Mississippi State is expected to have a rather large group of visitors coming to town this weekend with 4-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon, 3-star cornerback Jordan Crutchfield and in-state 3-star defensive lineman Donel Robinson expected to be in attendance.

