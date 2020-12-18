Bulldogs add one more to signing class

It didn't take Jay Hampton long to decide.

Only about 24 hours after Mississippi State offered the Amory (Mississippi) High defensive back a scholarship and opportunity to be a part of the Bulldogs' 2021 signing class, he put pen to paper. MSU officially announced Hampton as the newest Bulldog on Thursday evening.

Hampton fills a position of need amongst this year's signees. He becomes just the second defensive back in the class so far, joining Corey Ellington. The Bulldogs were hampered with their secondary signees when instate standout and Sports Illustrated All-American candidate M.J. Daniels flipped and signed with Ole Miss on Wednesday. Partly as a result of that, Hampton will now get an opportunity.

Hampton actually starred mostly as a receiver for Amory, though he did play defense as well, recovering a fumble. He was tabbed First Team All-State as a receiver this past season as he totaled 50 catches for 1,066 yards with 11 touchdowns. As a junior, Hampton caught 28 passes in 10 games for a team-best 930 yards with 11 touchdowns. That followed a sophomore year in which Hampton caught 16 passes for 208 yards and one touchdown.

Hampton was picked to play in the Mississippi North-South All-Star Game. He also lettered in track and field, competing in the 100m and 4x100m relay.

Now though, Hampton will try and use his athleticism to stand out in the secondary for the Bulldogs. He picked MSU over offers from Indiana, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas and Coastal Carolina.

