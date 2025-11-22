How much does Ole Miss drama benefit Mississippi State in Egg Bowl?
Mississippi State faces a gigantic challenge if it wants to play a game in December.
The Bulldogs need one more win to reach bowl eligibility, but will have to get that win against its biggest rival that’s having one of its greatest seasons ever.
And one of the most drama-filled seasons, too.
It’s unlikely any college football fan isn’t aware of the ongoing soap opera in Oxford involving Rebels’ coach Lane Kiffin and whether or not his future is in Oxford or Baton Rouge.
Last week, Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said he hadn’t spent any time thinking about it. That’s going to be a lot less believable this week.
(Note: Because this week’s game is on Friday, Lebby will hold his weekly press conference on Sunday.)
Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter issued a statement Friday to try and turn everyone’s focus towards the Egg Bowl and not let Kiffin’s coaching future drama be a distraction.
Unfortunately, anything other than a definitive “Kiffin’s not leaving” statement, the “outside noise” will be loud and it will be a distraction.
That’s great for the Bulldogs who need as much help as they can get. The Rebels begin the week as 8.5-point favorites and ESPN’s matchup predictor gives Mississippi State just a 21.7 percent chance at winning.
Ole Miss was ranked No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and is one win away from its first-ever 11-win season. A win, ignoring the coaching drama, would have Ole Miss hosting a playoff game, too.
But if rumors (calling them “reports” would be too strong of a word) of some players being frustrated with the situation are true, the Rebels might not be at their best on Friday.
And it’s not like some Kiffin coaching drama hasn’t helped Mississippi State win an Egg Bowl before. Oh wait, it has.
How to Watch: No. 6 Ole Miss at Mississippi State
- Who: No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (10-1, 6-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-5, 1-5 SEC)
- When: 11 a.m., Friday
- Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
- TV: ABC
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 68-46-6
- Last Meeting: Ole Miss 26, Mississippi State 14
- Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Missouri, 49-27
- Last time out, Rebels: def. Florida, 34-24
Odds, Spread, Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
Ole Miss: -8.5 (-105)
Mississippi State: +8.5 (-115)
Moneyline
Ole Miss: -320
Mississippi State: +255
Total
Over: 62.5 (-115)
Under: 62.5 (-105)