Why Luke Kromenhoek’s availability solves bowl game concern for Mississippi State

The powers-that-be have put college football coaches and players in very awkward spots with the transfer portal.

For roughly 68-70 FBS teams, there’s a stretch of time between its regular season finale and bowl game where important decisions have to be made.

Coaches have to be fired and hired. Coaching staffs have to be adjusted or changed entirely. Players have to make decisions about staying or going, whether via the portal or NFL Draft.

It leads to awkward moments with players announcing plans to enter the transfer portal and opting out of their team’s bowl game. There are good arguments to be made for all sides, too.

For example, fans may hate it, but if a player knows they’re entering the transfer portal then it’s a smart business decision to not play in a bowl game. (Playoff games are different.)

But not all players planning to enter the transfer portal are opting out of their team’s bowl game. Just like not all coaches are keeping transferring players at home for bowl games.

In those instances, it’s a good display of coaches and players having good relationships.

That brings us to today’s news that Mississippi State quarterback Luke Kromenhoek is going to be with the Bulldogs for their Duke’s Mayo Bowl game against Wake Forest on Friday.

“He is with us and will be available,” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby announced Sunday morning. “So, appreciative of him staying with us, going through this, being a great teammate, and excited for what he's going to be able to go do next.”

Kromenhoek has already announced his intention to enter the transfer portal after one season in Starkville. He played in two games (earning a redshirt) and threw only four passes, but his availability is important.

Blake Shapen started 11 of 12 games for Mississippi State this season before true freshman Kamario Taylor was handed the starting job in the Egg Bowl. Shapen is no longer with the team, as Lebby confirmed earlier this month.

That left some question as to who the No. 2 quarterback in the bowl game would be. With Kromenhoek planning to enter the transfer portal, the only other quarterbacks were Taylor and fellow true freshman Parker Puckett.

Taking just Taylor and Puckett to Charlotte would be a big gamble that Taylor doesn’t miss any plays. But Kromenhoek will be available, easing those concerns.

More than 20 Mississippi State players have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opens January 2. But Kromenhoek is the only one that’ll be available for the bowl game.

“The situation is exactly what it is, and I totally understand where (Kromenhoek’s) coming from, and that's college football these days,” Lebby said. “Luke's got a chance to be a great player, really talented and really intelligent.

“I think for us, that's really the only one that has said he's going to go in that is going to be with us.”

