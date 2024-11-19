Cowbell Corner

How to Watch: No. 23 Missouri at Mississippi State

Here's how to watch and listen to the Bulldogs' final game at Davis Wade Stadium in 2024.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. (0) reacts after a touchdown against the Massachusetts Minutemen during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. (0) reacts after a touchdown against the Massachusetts Minutemen during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State has just two games left in its season and this Saturday is their best chance at winning, according to ESPN’s Matchup Predictor.

The Bulldogs, who are winless in SEC play, have a 28.7 percent chance at upsetting No. 23 Missouri this weekend in the final game at Davis Wade Stadium in 2024. It’s not a great chance, but better than the 5.1 percent chance the Matchup Predictor currently gives the Bulldogs against No. 11 Ole Miss.

Frankly, an upset win against the Tigers wouldn’t be surprising. Missouri won’t be in the College Football Playoff and will play in a bowl game. The Tigers end the season against Arkansas and could already be looking ahead to that game or even potential bowl games. The Bulldogs will want to play well for the fans in the last game of the season in Starkville.

If that’s not a recipe for a trap game, there may not be one for Mississippi State.

Here’s how to watch and listen to the Bulldogs’ home finale:

How to Watch: No. 23 Missouri at Mississippi State

Who: No. 23 Missouri Tigers (7-3, 3-3 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-8, 0-6 SEC)

When: 3:15 p.m., Saturday

Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: MSU Sports Network (Sirius XM 108 or 204)

Series: All-time series is tied 2-2.

Last meeting: Dec. 19, 2020 (Mississippi State won 51-32)

Last time out, MSU: lost to No. 7 Tennessee, 33-14

Last time out, MIZ: Lost to No. 21 South Carolina, 34-30

