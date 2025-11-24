How to watch the 122nd edition of the Battle for the Golden Egg
Mississippi State and Ole Miss have met on the gridiron 121 times in the Battle for the Golden Egg, but the 122nd meeting may be the most dramatic.
On the home side of Davis Wade Stadium will be a team one win away from bowl eligibility, which would cap a remarkable turnaround after a disastrous 2024 season.
“I think our guys understand we've got a ton to play for,” Bulldogs’ coach Jeff Lebby said on Sunday. “We've got a ton out in front of us. We have the opportunity to hit two huge goals for us as a program in year two, again, is exciting for us.”
On the other sideline will be a coach many expect to be coaching his final game for the Rebels and a team one win away from a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Neither the Bulldogs nor Rebels need the extra motivation in this intense rivalry game, but it’s there.
How sweet would it be for the Bulldogs to win Friday morning’s game, reaching bowl eligibility, beating Lane Kiffin on his way out the door to LSU and eliminating (maybe) the Rebels from playoff contention?
“It's been a while since we've been to a bowl and then it's rivalry week,” Mississippi State linebacker Nic Mitchell said. “I know how much this game means to these fans and the former players here. I'm honored to play in it and I'm ready to go handle business.
"You don't know what the future holds and just for this to be my last collegiate game in Davis-Wade, I mean, it's extremely special and it means a lot to me. So I don't take it lightly. I know what's at stake."
Here's everything to know about Friday's Egg Bowl game, including tv listing and updated betting odds:
How to Watch: No. 6 Ole Miss at Mississippi State
- Who: No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (10-1, 6-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-5, 1-5 SEC)
- When: 11 a.m., Friday
- Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
- TV: ABC
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 68-46-6
- Last Meeting: Ole Miss 26, Mississippi State 14
- Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Missouri, 49-27
- Last time out, Rebels: def. Florida, 34-24
Odds, Spread, Totals, Projections
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
Ole Miss: -7.5 (-105)
Mississippi State: +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
Ole Miss: -280
Mississippi State: +255
Total
Over: 62.5 (-114)
Under: 62.5 (-106)
SP+ Projections
Projected winner: Ole Miss
Projected margin: 14.3
Win probability: 82 percent
Projected score: 37-22