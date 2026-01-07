Mississippi State continues to bolster defensive secondary

Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby identified the secondary as an area the Bulldogs would need to improve through the transfer portal.

That's exactly what they're doing this week. Mississippi State received its third commitment from a defensive back in the transfer portal Wednesday afternoon.

Ex-Florida cornerback Jamaeer "Jamroc" Grimsley has committed to join Mississippi State for the 2026 season. He joins Quentin Taylor (Iowa State) and Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse) in a defensive secondary that's returning cornerback Kelley Jones and safety Isaac Smith.

🚨COMMITMENT🚨



Florida 3⭐️ 6’2 200 DB transfer Jamroc Grimsley has committed to Mississippi State.



Grimsley is a former top 170 national recruit and began his career at Alabama.@jamroc_ #HailState🐶 — Hail State Recruiting (@DawgRecruits3) January 7, 2026

Grimsley played in two games during his 2024 freshman season and was on the field for 37 total snaps. This past season, Grimsely played in three games and made his first collegiate start against Mississippi State who he also recorded his first collegiate tackle against.

Now, Grimsley will be looking to make plays for Mississippi State instead of against it.

Earlier this week, Grimsley spoke with On3 about his official visit to Starkville.

“It was good, a good visit and I enjoyed it,” Grimsley said earlier this week. “They showed me around the facilities and I met with the head coach and the position coaches. I had a meeting with the academics and did a small photo shoot. We talked about a possible future with the team and how they see me fitting there.

“I talked a lot with Coach Corey Bell. We had a good conversation. They were already one of the schools I was considering so it was good to visit. I also talked to Coach Arnett, the defensive coordinator. I heard that when Coach (Zach) Arnett was at Mississippi State before, he had a first-rounder and a couple of third-rounders at cornerback.”

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Incoming Bulldogs

WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)

DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)

QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)

CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)

CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)

OL Mario Nash (Florida State)

CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)

Outgoing Bulldogs

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)

WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.

WR Ferzell Shepard

TE Emeka Iloh

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

TE Cam Ball

QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)

RB Johnnie Daniels

S Tyler Woodard

CB Dwight Lewis III

DL Ashun Shepphard

WR Davian Jackson

P Nathan Tiyce

DT Kai McClendon

CB Elijah Cannon

S Cyrus Reyes

OL Luke Work

RB Seth Davis

OL Koby Keenum

LB Montrell Chapman

