Mississippi State continues to bolster defensive secondary
Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby identified the secondary as an area the Bulldogs would need to improve through the transfer portal.
That's exactly what they're doing this week. Mississippi State received its third commitment from a defensive back in the transfer portal Wednesday afternoon.
Ex-Florida cornerback Jamaeer "Jamroc" Grimsley has committed to join Mississippi State for the 2026 season. He joins Quentin Taylor (Iowa State) and Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse) in a defensive secondary that's returning cornerback Kelley Jones and safety Isaac Smith.
Grimsley played in two games during his 2024 freshman season and was on the field for 37 total snaps. This past season, Grimsely played in three games and made his first collegiate start against Mississippi State who he also recorded his first collegiate tackle against.
Now, Grimsley will be looking to make plays for Mississippi State instead of against it.
Earlier this week, Grimsley spoke with On3 about his official visit to Starkville.
“It was good, a good visit and I enjoyed it,” Grimsley said earlier this week. “They showed me around the facilities and I met with the head coach and the position coaches. I had a meeting with the academics and did a small photo shoot. We talked about a possible future with the team and how they see me fitting there.
“I talked a lot with Coach Corey Bell. We had a good conversation. They were already one of the schools I was considering so it was good to visit. I also talked to Coach Arnett, the defensive coordinator. I heard that when Coach (Zach) Arnett was at Mississippi State before, he had a first-rounder and a couple of third-rounders at cornerback.”
Mississippi State Transfer Portal
Incoming Bulldogs
- WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)
- DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)
- QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)
- CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)
- CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)
- OL Mario Nash (Florida State)
- CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)
Outgoing Bulldogs
- WR Jordan Mosley
- S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)
- WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)
- WR Anson Lewis
- DL Terrance Hibbler
- OL Jaekwon Bouldin
- WR Jaron Glover
- DL Corey Clark
- OL Alex Lopez
- K Marlon Hauck
- OL Brennan Smith
- S Tony Mitchell
- WR Markus Allen
- DE Joseph Head
- TE Max Reese
- OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.
- WR Ferzell Shepard
- TE Emeka Iloh
- S Lo'Kavion Jackson
- TE Cam Ball
- QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)
- RB Johnnie Daniels
- S Tyler Woodard
- CB Dwight Lewis III
- DL Ashun Shepphard
- WR Davian Jackson
- P Nathan Tiyce
- DT Kai McClendon
- CB Elijah Cannon
- S Cyrus Reyes
- OL Luke Work
- RB Seth Davis
- OL Koby Keenum
- LB Montrell Chapman
Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.