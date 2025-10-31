How will a cold, rainy weather forecast impact Mississippi State at Arkansas?
Mississippi State and Arkansas fans attending Saturday’s game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. should plan to dress warmly.
And just to be safe, bring an umbrella or poncho, too.
The weather forecast for Saturday in northwest Arkansas is the largest chance of Mississippi State playing in wet, rainy conditions this season.
According to the National Weather Service, there’s “a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 56. Light north wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.”
Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s by nightfall and a “widespread frost, mainly after 5am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.”
Weather's Impact on Teams
It’ll be cold and rainy which may slow down two explosive offenses.
The Bulldogs have 44 plays of 20 yards or more, including six passes of 50 yards or more and five of those scored touchdowns.
The Razorbacks have 47 plays of 20 yards or more, including seven passes of 40 yards or more.
Arkansas has had some experience playing in dreary weather conditions, like two weeks ago when its game against Texas A&M was delayed because of extreme weather conditions.
Mississippi State has played in fairly clear weather conditions with a small exception for the season-opening game against Southern Miss.
Both teams may have to rely on their ground games on offense, which is both a good and bad thing for the Bulldogs.
It’s good because Fluff Bothwell is set to return to action after missing the last two games with an injury. Combined with Davon Booth, who now has more rushing yards (470) than Bothwell (465), and speedy receivers running jet sweeps, Mississippi State has the potential for a dominant rushing attack.
The bad is the Bulldogs aren’t great at stopping the run on defense. Mississippi State’s rushing defense is giving up an average of 152.5 rushing yards per game. That’s 111th in FBS and 14th in the SEC going up against the SEC’s second-best rushing attack (205 yards per game).
The only saving grace is that Arkansas is one of the two SEC teams with a worse rushing defense (Ole Miss is the other).
It’s a safe bet both teams will try to run the ball and the weather conditions may force them both to rely on it a lot more.