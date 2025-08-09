Is it time for Jones to finally have breakout season with Bulldogs?
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Kelley Jones is preparing for a larger role in Mississippi State’s secondary as the Bulldogs enter a season of transition under new coach Jeff Lebby.
Jones, a 6-foot-4 cornerback from Clarksdale, Miss., is entering his third year in the program. He played in 11 games last season and made four starts, finishing with 29 tackles, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery, according to team statistics. Jones redshirted in 2023.
“I have learned to be very intentional with the small details,” Jones said during preseason camp. “Just doing the simple stuff better, slowing the game down, and it has helped me play faster.”
Mississippi State is adjusting to Lebby, who took over after a 5-7 season in 2024. The program is relying on multiple transfers and new faces, but returning players like Jones are expected to provide stability.
Jones was lightly recruited out of high school and committed to Mississippi State shortly after receiving an offer. He said Ole Miss recruited him late, but he chose to stay with the Bulldogs. Jones has drawn attention for his combination of size and speed.
“He stays on me,” Jones said of cornerbacks coach Corey Bell. “I just try to use my advantages to the best of my ability. Having these advantages is one thing, but doing it is something else. I try to go out and play my best football every day.”
Bell joined Mississippi State from Florida Atlantic and emphasizes attention to detail and consistency in the secondary. The Bulldogs’ defensive backs struggled last season, and the group enters the new year as one of the team’s question marks.
Jones said his confidence grew after the Egg Bowl against Ole Miss last year.
“Honestly, after the Egg Bowl, I was ready to go play again,” Jones said. “I could not believe that the season was over. I am very confident. I feel like everything I went through last year was for a reason, and it helped me become the person I am today. I feel like I can play against anybody, and that is how I feel going into the season.”
Competition remains strong in the secondary.
Jones said teammates Jett Jefferson, DeAgo Brumfield, Elijah Cannon and Dwight Lewis are pushing each other for playing time.
“What I have from my group is that we are very close,” Jones said. “They all push me as well because I cannot slack off. I feel like we are going to be a problem for a lot of people.”
Lewis, a transfer and four-star recruit, could start alongside Jones this fall.
“He has been good, and he actually reminds me of myself,” Jones said. “I try to help him with things that I do well, and I learn from him because he does some things well. We always try to give each other feedback. He does a nice job of tracking the football, and I am trying to learn that skill.”
Mississippi State’s 2024 schedule features home games against Florida and Texas and road contests at Georgia and Texas A&M. The Bulldogs are seeking improvement after last year’s struggles on defense.
Jones said he is focused on daily improvement as the Bulldogs prepare for their first scrimmage of camp.
“I am just trying to stack days and take advantage of every opportunity that is put in front of me,” he said.
Mississippi State is expected to rely on a mix of transfers and returning players this season. Jones is among the veterans who could help anchor the defense as the team adapts to new leadership and a challenging SEC slate.
The Bulldogs open the season looking for stability and growth. Jones said the work during camp will set the tone for the fall.
“I just try to go out and play my best football every day,” he said.
With preseason practices around the midway, the Bulldogs will start looking toward the opener Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. against Southern Miss in Hattiesburg, Miss. The game will be televised on ESPN.