Jeff Lebby Confirms Jalen Smith's Season Is Over, Provides Update On Kamario Taylor

Mississippi State football has suffered another major setback on defense, as head coach Jeff Lebby confirmed Monday that starting linebacker Jalen Smith will miss the remainder of the 2026 season. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are still waiting for clarity on the status of quarterback Kamario Taylor after his latest injury setback against Oklahoma.

Lebby delivered the updates during his weekly press conference, leaving Mississippi State with significant questions on both sides of the ball as it prepares for the final stretch of the season.

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby talks to players before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Smith's Season Comes to an End After Knee Injury

Smith's junior season has officially been cut short following a non-contact knee injury suffered against Alabama. The starting linebacker exited the game in the second quarter with assistance from trainers and did not return.

According to Lebby's Monday update, Smith has already undergone successful surgery. However, the procedure will not allow him to return this season, ending what was shaping up to be the best campaign of his college career.

Through Mississippi State's first five games, Smith recorded 28 tackles, an interception, a pass deflection and two quarterback hurries. He ranked second on the team in tackles at the time and was on pace to surpass the 57 tackles he recorded during his first season with the Bulldogs in 2025.

Smith's absence creates another challenge for a Mississippi State defense that has dealt with injuries throughout the season. His production, experience and role as the starting LB will be difficult to replace as the Bulldogs attempt to finish the year strong.

Fatt Forrest Expected to Take on a Bigger Role

With Smith sidelined, Fatt Forrest is expected to shoulder a larger workload at linebacker. Forrest replaced Smith against Alabama and has appeared in all seven games this season, recording 30 tackles and half a tackle for loss.

Mississippi State will also benefit from the return of Zakari Tillman, who had missed much of the season before recording four tackles against Oklahoma. Along with Tyler Lockhart, Tillman could help provide leadership as the Bulldogs adjust to Smith's absence.

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) passes the ball during warm ups prior to the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeff Lebby Has No New Update on Kamario Taylor

While Smith's season is over, Mississippi State's quarterback situation remains uncertain.

Lebby did not provide a definitive update on Taylor, who aggravated a right foot injury during Saturday's loss to Oklahoma. The sophomore quarterback had previously sustained the injury during Mississippi State's Week 4 win over Missouri and left the Alabama game early before missing the loss to LSU.

Taylor attempted to return against Oklahoma but struggled to make an impact. Across four possessions, he completed two of five passes for 10 yards and lost 12 yards on three rushing attempts. Mississippi State announced before halftime that he would not return.

Lebby indicated that the team expected to know more about Taylor's status in approximately 48 hours.

Taylor's availability remains critical for an offense that relied heavily on his dual-threat ability during its 4-0 start. He threw 14 touchdown passes during the Bulldogs' first four games and rushed for 178 yards over the opening three weeks.

Until Mississippi State receives a clearer medical update, Billy Puckett and the rest of the quarterback room must prepare for the possibility that Taylor could remain unavailable.

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