Jeff Lebby Identifies a Troubling Problem in Mississippi State Defense

For most of Saturday afternoon, Mississippi State’s defense looked like the unit the Bulldogs coach Jeff Lebby has been waiting on all season. Then Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III turned three catches into 138 yards, and Oklahoma left Davis Wade Stadium with the win.

Those grabs went for 54, 48, and 36 yards, and Sategna finished with eight catches for 164 yards and a touchdown. Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers added a 32-yard touchdown, and Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer finished 22 of 29 for 283 yards and two scores.

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III (1) runs after a catch for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeff Lebby saw effort and chunk plays

A reporter pointed out that Sategna and Beers entered the game accounting for about 51% of Oklahoma’s receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, then asked what made them so tough to guard. Lebby’s answer mixed praise with frustration.

“Yeah, they made a couple of really competitive plays. The one on the third down, obviously, one’s running through the middle of the field, which was frustrating. Their chunk plays offensively, to me, was the difference in the game,” Lebby said.

“That and third downs defensively, loved our effort, our attitude, our physicality, I thought we attacked. We gave up chunks at the wrong times. And those moments, they were frustrating.”

Isaiah Sategna III picked the worst moments

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Rocky Beers (81) makes a touchdown catch during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking beyond the frustration, timing made it worse. Sategna’s 54-yarder came on a third-and-6 in the third quarter, and Beers’ touchdown came on a second-and-14 to cap a three-play drive to open the second half.

Sategna’s 36-yard touchdown hurt even more, landing with 39 seconds left before halftime after Mississippi State punted.

“Again, I punted the ball at the end of the first half and had the ability to go down and get a stop,” Lebby said. “That was a frustrating turnaround there.”

Missed plays and one costly bust

Asked what went wrong, Lebby pointed at missed chances.

“Yeah, we will have to go watch it. I thought we were in position on a couple of them, and we don’t make the play. They do make the play,” Lebby said.

“We had a bust where we can’t have a bust situationally. That gives them a chunk. They take advantage of that. And those are the things that we’ve got to take completely out of the game.”

Ironically, a defense Lebby described as attacking finished with one sack, two tackles for loss and no three-and-outs, per the box score. The effort showed up on film, and the finishing plays did not.

Jeff Lebby’s 95% Argument

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive lineman Dealyn Evans (14) and safety Kendel Dolby (3) react after a fumble recovery during the third quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lebby still believes the unit took a step forward, and he has a case. Oklahoma attempted six field goals and scored only two touchdowns, and Kendel Dolby recovered a Beers fumble near midfield in the third quarter.

“Really disappointing and frustrating that we don’t find a way to get it done. Again, defensively, I loved our attitude. I loved the way we attacked. I thought we did some great things. The chunk plays, man, were so timely,” Lebby said.

“And that was the frustrating piece of our defense today. But I do think we played much, much better team defense today, 95% of the game. Again, we got to continue to shore up that other 5% to give us a chance to go do what we want to do.”

Nonetheless, the other 5% decided Saturday, and a clash against Texas leaves Mississippi State no room to keep giving up chunks at the wrong times.

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