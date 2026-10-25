Jeff Lebby Reveals What Went Wrong as Oklahoma's Top Receivers Hurt Mississippi State

Mississippi State football head coach Jeff Lebby did not have to look far to identify what went wrong against Oklahoma. The Bulldogs struggled to contain the Sooners' biggest offensive plays while failing to get off the field on crucial third downs, falling 23-15 at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday.

Oklahoma receivers Isaiah Sategna and Rocky Beers accounted for at least 50% of the Sooners' receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, delivering explosive performances that Mississippi State struggled to contain.

After the game, Lebby pointed to the timing of Oklahoma's biggest plays as a major difference in the outcome.

"They made a couple of really competitive plays, the one on the third down obviously, one running through the middle of the field which was frustrating," Lebby said. "Their chunk play offensively to me was the difference of the game, that and third downs defensively... We gave up chunks at the wrong time and those moments, they were frustrating."

Isaiah Sategna and Rocky Beers Give Oklahoma an Offensive Edge

Oklahoma's receiving duo created significant problems for the Mississippi State defense throughout the matchup.

Sategna led the Sooners with eight receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown, averaging 20.5 yards per catch. His longest reception covered 54 yards, highlighting the explosive-play ability that Lebby referenced after the loss.

Beers also made an impact, finishing with four receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 16.5 yards per catch, with a long reception of 32 yards.

Together, the two receivers recorded 12 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Their production gave Oklahoma a reliable way to generate explosive plays and capitalize on opportunities when Mississippi State needed defensive stops.

The Sooners scored the game's first 17 points, putting the Bulldogs in a difficult position before Mississippi State could establish any offensive rhythm.

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) and Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) talk after the game at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Explosive Plays and Third Downs Hurt Mississippi State

One of Oklahoma's most important sequences came just before halftime. The Sooners marched 96 yards on 14 plays, finishing the drive with a 36-yard touchdown pass from John Mateer to Sategna with 39 seconds remaining.

Oklahoma then opened the second half with another explosive possession, covering 75 yards in just three plays to extend its lead to 17-0.

Those moments reflected the exact problems Lebby described. Mississippi State struggled to prevent Oklahoma from turning key opportunities into points, while the Bulldogs' own offense repeatedly stalled.

Mississippi State converted just one of 11 third-down attempts and went 2-for-5 on fourth down. Those numbers made it difficult to sustain drives and keep pace with the Sooners.

The Bulldogs did show signs of life in the second half. A trick play resulted in tight end Sam West throwing an 18-yard touchdown pass to Camden Capehart, and Billy Puckett later connected with Sanfrisco Magee for a 42-yard touchdown. A successful two-point conversion brought Mississippi State within eight points late in the fourth quarter.

However, the comeback attempt fell short.

Mississippi State quarterback Parker “Billy” Puckett (15) passes the ball during a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 56-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State Must Respond Against Texas

Quarterback Kamario Taylor's return also proved brief. After entering the game while dealing with a right-foot injury, Taylor went 2-for-5 for 10 passing yards and lost 12 yards on three rushing attempts before leaving in the first half. Mississippi State announced he would not return.

The Bulldogs will now turn their attention to Texas, traveling to Austin on Saturday, Oct. 31, for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

Lebby's comments made the areas for improvement clear which was that Mississippi State must limit explosive plays, improve its third-down defense and find greater consistency offensively.

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