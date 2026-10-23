Three Defensive Keys To A Mississippi State Victoey Over Oklahoma

The first, and most obvious, key for the Mississippi State defense is to make Oklahoma signal caller John Mateer as uncomfortable as possible.

Mateer has been inconsistent throughout the season. He helped engineer a comeback win over Texas, then struggled the next week when it mattered against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Bulldogs’ defense has amassed 15 sacks this season. Mississippi State linebacker Tyler Lockhart continues to be all around the football as SEC play has started to heat up this season.

Pressuring Mateer will be key to giving the Bulldogs a short field to work with. Mateer has proven recently that he will turn the ball over. Mississippi State must take advantage of those mistakes.

Oklahoma's Isaiah Sategna III (1) reacts after a play in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Kentucky Wildcats at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct., 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State’s second defensive key goes hand in hand with the first key. The Bulldogs’ defense must force turnovers. Oklahoma enters the contest against Mississippi with a turnover margin number of -8.

That is not a number no team wants at this point in the season. Whether it be forcing Mateer to turn the ball over or forcing fumbles, the Bulldogs must find a way to win the turnover battle.

The final key for the Mississippi State defense is limiting the Sooners' big plays in the passing game. While Mateer may throw costly interceptions at times, he has a knack for completing passes which can turn into explosive plays for the Sooners’ offense.

The Mississippi State secondary must be aware of where Isaiah Sategna is on the field. Sategna is at his most dangerous after he catches the ball.

He has the ability to rack up receiving yardage after making the reception. The secondary will no doubt be aware of Sategna’s great speed and will need to make his life difficult at the line of scrimmage.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) warms up before the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another player the Mississippi State defense will need to watch is the Sooners’ tight end, Rocky Beers. Mateer looks his way throughout the game. Beers this season is averaging 5.8 receptions per game. He is another target for the Sooners' passing attack and seems to be able to turn short gains into explosive gains.

The Mississippi State defense needs to turn this game into a slugfest where big plays are limited. One thing that is certain is that the big plays given up must come to an end in order to send the Sooners home under .500.

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