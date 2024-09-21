ESPN’s Joey Galloway Delivers Harsh Verdict on Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. – The truth really does hurt sometimes.
Mississippi State fans watching Saturday’s game against Florida hopefully stepped away from the television during halftime. If not, they heard a brutally honest assessment of the Bulldogs from Joey Galloway, sitting next to former Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen.
“Mississippi State’s not very good,” the 16-year NFL veteran said during ESPN’s halftime show. “Toledo went down there and whooped them at home. They’re just not good.”
Based on how the Bulldogs played in the first half against Florida, it’s hard to argue with Galloway’s assessment. The Gators led at halftime 28-14 and Mississippi State’s defense couldn’t stop them.
Florida quarterback Graham Mertz had just one incompletion in the first half and three touchdowns, including two to wide open receivers downfield. DJ Lagway has just four passes, but he’s completed each of them.
Penalties also proved costly for the Bulldogs in the first half. They had six penalties for 50 yards and many of those penalties put the offense in long distances to get a first down. The Bulldogs didn’t overcome many of those penalties and ended five drives with punts.
So, while he may have been blunt, Galloway isn’t wrong in his assessment based on what we’ve all seen.
