Mississippi State vs. Florida: Can Bulldogs Stop Gators’ Rushing Attack?
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Nobody in the SEC needs a win more than Mississippi State or Florida this week.
But since the Bulldogs and Gators will meet at Davis Wade Stadium at 11 a.m. Saturday, only one will get that much needed win.
A Florida win probably doesn’t save Billy Napier’s job, but does keep him employed a little bit longer. It would also boost the Gators’ confidence and give them some momentum to try and turn their season around.
A Mississippi State win gets rid of the taste of losing to a MAC school and regains some of fanbase’s faith that the program is headed in the right direction.
So, who gets the win?
Florida, probably.
I don’t think the Bulldogs’ defense is going to be able to stop Florida’s rushing attack. The Gators’ offensive line holds a larger size advantage over Mississippi State’s defensive line than Arizona State’s did (and we all remember how that went).
The size disparity will be an issue all season long or until the Bulldogs show an ability to stop a team from running at-will. Expect the Gators to exploit that inability and Montrell Johnson Jr. to have a big day.
Additionally, the Bulldogs’ defense is banged up. Two of its starting defensive tackles are out, as well as four defensive backs. The defense does get senior safety Corey Ellington back, though.
All of that combined adds up to a long day for Mississippi State’s defense.
It’ll be up to Blake Shapen and the Bulldogs’ offense to win this game. Frankly, I like Mississippi State’s offense more than Florida’s. But I think Florida’s defense is better than Mississippi State’s.
The Gators can probably win this game just running the ball, but the defensive injuries the Bulldogs are dealing with will allow one of Florida’s quarterbacks to throw the ball when needed. Mississippi State’s offense will try and keep it close, but simply won’t have enough opportunities to score more points than Florida.
Florida 42, Mississippi State 31
