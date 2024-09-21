Mississippi State vs. Florida: What a Win Means for Bulldogs
STARKVILLE, Miss. – It wasn’t surprising to see how fans reacted on social media to Mississippi State’s shocking loss to Toledo last week.
The reactions ran the full spectrum from “they need more time” to “fire everybody now” and, frankly, those extreme reactions are understandable when an SEC school loses to a MAC school.
But the Bulldogs have a chance Saturday morning to get a totally different reaction for their fans. A win against Florida not only remains cleanses the taste in fans’ mouth of a 41-17 loss to Toledo, but will have a few other positive consequences.
Here are three of those positive consequences:
Faith Restored
While understandable in the immediate aftermath of the Toledo loss, claiming the sky is falling in Starkville and the school needed to clean house was on overreaction. Sure, Jeff Lebby’s rebuild in Starkville may take more time than initially thought. But a win against Florida would go a long way to reassuring fans, donors, boosters and everyone else the program is trending in the right direction.
Bowl Hopes Stay Alive
The Bulldogs’ path to earning a bowl invite before Florida’s game is difficult enough. A loss makes its nearly impossible. Mississippi State isn’t favored to win against Florida and there’s only one other game on the schedule the Bulldogs will certainly be the favorites to win (vs. UMass, Nov. 2). The Gators represent one of the few games the Bulldogs have a non-upset chance of winning and playing in December.
Something Went Right
A big question in forecasting what a win against Florida means for the Bulldogs is how they win. Does the defense finally find a way stop an FBS offense? Or does the offense prove too much for Florida’s defense?
Whatever is the “how” to Mississippi State winning will be something the team can look at and gain confidence in the way it performed.
Read More:
Mississippi State vs. Florida: Can Bulldogs Stop Gators’ Rushing Attack?
Mississippi State Football: 3 Keys to Victory Over Florida
Mississippi State vs. Florida: Bold Predictions for a Crucial Matchup
Mississippi State vs Florida Prediction: Bulldogs and Gators Will Be Really Close