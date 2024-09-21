Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State vs. Florida: What a Win Means for Bulldogs

Both Florida and Mississippi State are desperate for wins, but a win Saturday for the Bulldogs would be big

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs fans cheer during the first quarter of the game against the Toledo Rockets at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Mississippi State Bulldogs fans cheer during the first quarter of the game against the Toledo Rockets at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images
STARKVILLE, Miss. – It wasn’t surprising to see how fans reacted on social media to Mississippi State’s shocking loss to Toledo last week.

The reactions ran the full spectrum from “they need more time” to “fire everybody now” and, frankly, those extreme reactions are understandable when an SEC school loses to a MAC school.

But the Bulldogs have a chance Saturday morning to get a totally different reaction for their fans. A win against Florida not only remains cleanses the taste in fans’ mouth of a 41-17 loss to Toledo, but will have a few other positive consequences.

Here are three of those positive consequences:

Faith Restored

While understandable in the immediate aftermath of the Toledo loss, claiming the sky is falling in Starkville and the school needed to clean house was on overreaction. Sure, Jeff Lebby’s rebuild in Starkville may take more time than initially thought. But a win against Florida would go a long way to reassuring fans, donors, boosters and everyone else the program is trending in the right direction.

Bowl Hopes Stay Alive

The Bulldogs’ path to earning a bowl invite before Florida’s game is difficult enough. A loss makes its nearly impossible. Mississippi State isn’t favored to win against Florida and there’s only one other game on the schedule the Bulldogs will certainly be the favorites to win (vs. UMass, Nov. 2). The Gators represent one of the few games the Bulldogs have a non-upset chance of winning and playing in December.

Something Went Right

A big question in forecasting what a win against Florida means for the Bulldogs is how they win. Does the defense finally find a way stop an FBS offense? Or does the offense prove too much for Florida’s defense?

Whatever is the “how” to Mississippi State winning will be something the team can look at and gain confidence in the way it performed.

Taylor Hodges

TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years' experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games.

