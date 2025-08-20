Johnson leads Holmes County eyeing impact at Mississippi State
LEXINGTON, Miss. — Terrell Johnson returns to Holmes County Central High School this fall as one of Mississippi’s top defensive backs, determined to anchor the Jaguars’ secondary and build on his recent commitment to Mississippi State.
Johnson, a 6-foot, 175-pound senior, is rated as the state’s No. 24 overall prospect and the nation’s No. 86 cornerback by Rivals.
After posting two interceptions and nine pass breakups last season, he is focused on refining his technique and stepping into a leadership role.
“I’ve been focused on my footwork and my speed,” Johnson told Paul Jones at Maroon and White. “I have also been working in my leadership and we need that this year. I will be at corner again but I may also play some at safety and nickel.”
Johnson said the game has slowed down for him as he’s gained experience. Everything is starting to slow down, which comes with experience at all levels. He'll have to go through it again after his college choice.
Johnson committed to Mississippi State in June during an official visit. He said the Bulldogs’ coaching staff has been in regular contact, maintaining the same level of interest as before his commitment.
Since making his college decision, Johnson said the recruiting process has quieted, which has allowed him to focus on his senior year. “It’s been pretty quiet since I committed,” he said. “That’s been good and I am glad I have my decision made. I feel like I took the best opportunity for me.”
Mississippi State is coming off a challenging season under coach Jeff Lebby, finishing 2-10 and ranking last in the SEC in several defensive categories, including points allowed per game.
The Bulldogs are looking to reload with their 2026 recruiting class, which is ranked 54th nationally by On3 and tracked by 247Sports. Johnson’s commitment is seen as a key piece of the class and a sign of the program’s focus on developing in-state talent.
Johnson said he expects Mississippi State to improve in Lebby’s second season.
At Holmes County Central, Johnson is counted on for his versatility, often moving between cornerback, safety and nickel. His coaches and teammates look to him for guidance on and off the field.
Recruiting analysts have pointed to Johnson’s football intelligence and adaptability as strengths around him and is “always around the ball.”
Johnson’s presence is understated on social media, where he posts highlight clips and encouragement for teammates. He said his focus remains on football and academics as he prepares for the transition to college football.
Johnson plans to attend several games at Davis Wade Stadium this fall, eager to get acclimated to the program and the campus community. “I love the gratitude and the love the coaches show me,” he said.
As Holmes County Central aims for another deep playoff run, Johnson remains a steady influence in the secondary and a key part of the Jaguars’ plans.