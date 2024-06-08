Cowbell Corner

JUCO Defensive Lineman Commits to Mississippi State

Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet on the sideline during the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

STARKVILLE, Miss.— Corey Clark commits to Mississippi State. The Adamsville, Ala. native spent the 2023 season at Northeast Mississippi Community College. 

During his time at NEMCC he collected five tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. The 6-3 290 defensive lineman is a division one bouncer back as he started his career in his home state at North Alabama. He appeared in four games for the Lions, and racked up three total tackles. 

The Bulldogs needed to add depth to their defense line after struggling to pick up prospects out of the transfer portal. Filling out the rotation upfront on defense next year would be difficult due to the inexperience in the trenches. 

Perhaps Clark was intrigued with the ability to play himself into the rotation in his first year. However, despite all the reason to worry about the defensive line in 2024, Bulldog fans have a reason to be optimistic. 

Last season veteran defensive line coach David Turner returned to Starkville. The former Georgia Tech coach has build an impressive resume in both developing and recruiting defensive lineman, especially at State. 

Turner played a pivotal part in developing long time NFL veteran Fletcher Cox, and he was the lead recruiter for current Tennessee Titan star Jeffrey Simmons. While Clark does not have the most numbers an offer from Turner carries weight. 

