Why Mississippi State should feel good going into 2025
STARKVILLE, Miss. — There wasn't much to cheer about for Mississippi State fans last year with a 2-10 record, 0-8 against SEC opponents.
The vibes are a little bit different around the Bulldogs program this summer as the team prepares for its second season under coach Jeff Lebby.
"We're getting better," Lebby said in April. "Our roster is in a better place today than it was a year ago and it's not close, so that has been really good. The thing that has been most promising to me is that we've been able to practice in a way that we've needed to be able to develop the roster."
Last spring, his team wasn't able to scrimmage like it did this go around due to a lack of bodies available.
The Bulldogs have plenty of reasons for optimism for 2025 and it starts at the top.
Top Offensive Player: Blake Shapen
In just four games last season, Shapen completed 69% of his passes for 974 yards, eight touchdowns and only one interception.
His efficiency isn't rare, but was a huge help defensively when the Bulldogs couldn't stop anyone.
Shapen has been around the block a few times while at Baylor, winning the Big 12 Championship with MVP honors in 2021. That type of veteran leadership is a big reason Lebby brought him to Starkville to operate a high octane offense.
While he is back from a shoulder injury suffered against Florida in week five, he is focused on staying healthy and being a true student of the game.
“I think it starts there, but it also starts with the film watch, understanding when to get down,” Shapen said at the Manning Passing Academy. “I’m very competitive, so I want to make the best play I can, understanding when I need to just take my losses and get down.”
Top Defensive Player: Isaac Smith
As a hybrid safety, Smith led the SEC with 127 total tackles which is a remarkable feat for a safety. That kind of output from the back end of the defense speaks to his range, instincts and relentless motor on defense.
Smith isn’t just a traditional safety but has a versatile skillset that allows him to also play some linebacker and nickelback.
His flexibility for Mississippi State forces opponents to gameplan around him as the cornerstone of the Bulldogs' defense.
As the defense's sole leader, Smith is looked upon to infuse his unit with energy and that started during the winter conditioning program and spring practice.
"There is a lot of energy," Smith said of the defense after the Maroon and White Spring Game. "We have a lot of guys that come in every day wanting to work and not take any days off. I feel like last year, as a defense, we failed. We would have the right calls, but we just did not execute well. And the coaches have challenged us, and we have responded well to it."
Top Newcomer: Fluff Bothwell
Bothwell was one of the top running backs in the transfer portal when he decided to move on from South Alabama after his freshman season.
He rushed for 832 yards and 13 touchdowns with an average of eight yards per carry for the Jaguars, which led to him being ranked as the No. 5 running back in the portal and No. 112 overall transfer, according to 247sports.
His physical running style is the perfect contrast to redshirt senior Davon Booth who recorded 923 yards of offense and nine touchdowns.
Bothwell, at 5-foot-11, 230 pounds flashed underrated speed in the open field in the Sun Belt but that won't be the case once he is in the SEC.
He wasn't brought to Starkville for his speed, but his hardnosed running ability that can wear defenses out.
Lebby's backfield is dangerously deep, returning nearly 97% of its production along with a rebuilt offensive line to run behind.
Vibe Check
It's hard to claim immaculate vibes going into a season loaded with question marks.
The Bulldogs don't have exceptional depth at each position, but this team has a chance to prove doubters wrong from the get go when Arizona State comes to town week two.
One reason for optimism is Shapen's return at quarterback. He didn't have enough weapons at his disposal last season but does have capable backfield mates in Bothwell and redshirt senior Davon Booth.
Defensively, will be the biggest key to whether Mississippi State can ascend from the SEC basement and into contention for a couple of victories this season.
A group that allowed 34 points and 457 yards of offense each week has been retooled with transfers, junior college stars and a freshman or two.
If defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler can prevent his unit from experiencing mental lapses to play physically and technically sound football then improvement can start there.