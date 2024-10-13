Watch: Georgia's Kirby Smart Shoves Opposing Quarterback in Game
Saturday's game between Mississippi State and Georgia was more competitive than anticipated. Perhaps that factored into Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shoving the opposing quarterback during the Georgia victory.
After the 41-31 Georgia win over Mississippi State concluded, Smart said he was trying to get the attention of an assistant coach.
“I think I was going after (defensive coordinator Glenn) Schumann,” Smart said. “I was trying to get Schumann’s attention. We were trying to change personnel. I think it’s the play they came over to our sideline and trying to get Schumman’s attention. But, no, I don’t really remember it.”
Nick Shepkowski's Take on Kirby Smart's Shove
First, can we give credit to Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren for how he handled the situation?
In the heat of the moment Van Buren kept his cool and returned back to the field without incident. There are plenty of players across the country that would have handled things differently. His calmness in the moment kept things from getting potentially ugly.
That said, what Smart did is pretty indefensible. I don't think he had any intention of shoving an opponent, but whether you watch the video in real time or in slow-motion, at very best he looks like a guy who has no regard for anyone around him and someone who has no control of his emotions.
Smart may have said that he didn't recall much of the incident but that kind of behavior is what can start an all-out brawl - and for what, because he was upset about the personnel on the field while up 17 points in the fourth quarter?
I'm guessing the Georgia Athletic Department is going to be releasing a statement with Kirby Smart's name on it before long and I wouldn't be surprised to see a couple bucks coming out of Smart's bank account courtesy of the SEC, either.
What Went Right for Mississippi State vs. Georgia?