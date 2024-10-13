What Went Right? Mississippi State’s Comeback Falls Short vs Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. – Mississippi State football didn’t play well enough to upset No. 5 Georgia, but there were plenty of things to like about the maroon and white Bulldogs.
Georgia won 41-31, but had to contend with a Mississippi State comeback in the second half. Georgia led 34-10 before Mississippi State scored 14 unanswered points and cut the score to 34-24.
Alas, the football team couldn’t replicate the comeback its soccer team did two days ago.
Here are a few of the things that went right for Mississippi State against Georgia:
Mississippi State Offense
What went right?
Freshmen. Plenty has been said and will be said about quarterback Michael Van Buren, but two other freshmen stood out against Georgia. First, Mario Craver continued his stellar season with a 72-yard catch that set up a Bulldog touchdown. Secondly, tackle Luke Work stepped into the starting role on very short notice after Makylan Pounders wasn’t able to play. Work made some freshman-like mistakes, but handled himself well considering the circumstances.
Mississippi State Defense
What went right?
Interceptions. An encouraging trend by the defense has been multiple takeaways in the last two games. Mississippi State recovered two fumbles against Texas and had two interceptions against Georgia. Admittedly, the first interception was a lucky deflection and the second was the type of interception you throw in Madden and know instantly it’s going to be an interception. But there’s a certain amount of luck in getting turnovers and it’s good to know lady luck is in Starkville (for now).
Mississippi State Special Teams
What went right?
47-yard field goal. NFL kickers are expected to make these kicks, but it’s a different expectation in college. Kyle Ferrie set a new career-long with his first quarter field goal that put Mississippi State up 3-0.