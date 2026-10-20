Knowing The Enemy: What Mississippi State Needs To Know About Oklahoma

STARKVILLE — One of the most perplexing teams this college football season has been the team that calls Norman home. The Oklahoma Sooners make the trip to Starkville this upcoming weekend. Both teams will look to get back on the winning side of the ledger.

One week the Sooners upset Texas in Dallas; the next, Oklahoma is beaten by the Kentucky Wildcats. This week, Jeff Lebby and the Bulldogs have to answer which Oklahoma team will show up in Starkville.

The offensive side of the ball is perhaps the biggest question regarding the Sooners. Oklahoma’s numbers on the offensive side of the ball are a bit head-scratching.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer has thrown 1,308 yards, nine touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Mateer has a completion percentage of 65.1%, but the problem has been the turnovers. Against Kentucky, the Sooners moved the ball well throughout the contest.

However, Oklahoma completely bogged down in the fourth quarter. Mateer went 24 of 40 for 270 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions against the Wildcats. Which Mateer will the Bulldogs get?

Oklahoma's Isaiah Sategna III (1) reacts after a play in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Kentucky Wildcats at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct., 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Oklahoma rushing attack looks to have found the running back who will get the bulk of the carries this season. Avant ripped through the Texas Longhorns defense two weeks ago and has not slowed down. Avant has 60 carries for 267 yards and two touchdowns this season. Containing Avant and the Oklahoma rushing attack will be important for a reeling Mississippi State defense.

One big area of concern is the former Fayetteville High School standout Isaiah Sategna who has the speed to break open in any ball game. Sategna uses his speed well to stretch the field vertically for the Sooners. He has caught 33 passes for 414 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. The Bulldogs’ defense must not lose sight of where Sategna is on the field. Mateer will look his way often.

Shifting to the defensive side of the ball, Brent Venables never fails to have a defense that can challenge opposing quarterbacks. The Mississippi State quarterback situation is up in the air this week. Whether it be Parker Puckett or Kamario Taylor, the Bulldogs offense must overcome a rough outing from the LSU game.

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Owen Heinecke (38) reacts during the game against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mississippi State offense will need to account for Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke this week. Heinecke is a player who reads the play well and always seems to be around the ball carrier. Heinecke can disrupt both the run as well as the passing attack. He always seems to be in a position to damage the defense. Heinecke has racked up 44 tackles and one sack this season.

Oklahoma and the Bulldogs come into this contest in similar situations. Which team can take advantage of mistakes, and which will make them? All questions will be answered Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our free Mississippi State on SI newsletter for daily updates on all things Bulldogs.