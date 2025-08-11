Lebby on Mississippi State culture shift and scrimmage takeaways
Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby praised his team’s growing sense of unity and defensive playmaking following the program’s first full scrimmage of fall camp Sunday evening.
Lebby, entering his second season in Starkville after serving as offensive coordinator at Oklahoma. Ole Miss and UCF, highlighted the defense’s ability to force turnovers and create negative plays as a major takeaway from the scrimmage, which capped the second week of training camp.
“Defensively, [they] found a way to create turnovers and some negative plays,” Lebby said. “They got their hands on the ball, made plays, created some huge momentum plays in the scrimmage. That was good to see and it was a unit.”
A 56-yard fumble return for a touchdown by defensive back Kelley Jones was among the standout moments. Lebby said the play reflected a defensive group that is more connected and accountable than in recent seasons.
“The entire defense walked together. Nobody left without the other. That was good to see. There is some trust being created inside the unit,” Lebby said.
While the defense impressed, the offense struggled with ball security. Lebby said turnovers were the primary issue on that side of the ball.
“The ball is the program and we got to make sure we are taking care of it,” Lebby said. “We’ve done a pretty good job throughout fall camp of doing that with nine practices in. But that was the story today.”
The offense is still adjusting to Lebby’s up-tempo, spread system, with new faces along the offensive line and at tight end. Lebby said the installation process has been demanding but necessary for growth.
“Installs have been heavy. We’ve put a lot on them,” he said. “We want to create some stress and want to see how they are going to respond. As you can imagine, there’s been some good and some not so good. Ton to clean up, ton of work today. But our guys right now are dialed in to get better.”
Standout players in camp include transfer running back Fluff Bothwell and running back Seth Davis, who is returning from a knee injury. Lebby called Davis’ recovery “probably the coolest story, the most special story of fall camp to me.”
Mississippi State’s depth along the defensive line has also been a focus. Lebby declined to single out specific linemen but said he is confident in the unit’s ability to rotate as many as 10 or 11 players throughout the season.
“We need them to keep coming. We need great competition so that we have the ability to roll guys, be fresh and play hard,” Lebby said.
Quarterback Blake Shapen, a transfer from Baylor, is expected to lead the offense, with newcomers and returning players vying for playing time at skill positions, according to the team’s official roster.
Preseason expectations for the Bulldogs are modest. Mississippi State was picked to finish last in the Southeastern Conference by the media and allowed a league-worst 216.9 rushing yards per game and only 10 sacks last season, according to the Clarion Ledger.
Despite the projections, Lebby’s message to the team has emphasized accountability, communication and improvement.
“We talked in the team meeting today about winning percentage and the turnover battle,” Lebby said. “If you can be +2, +3, your win percentage is going to be over 80%. So stressing that, and that’s both sides of the ball. Creating that awareness non-stop is critical for us as we move forward.”
Asked about the presence of former Baylor coach Art Briles at practice, Lebby said Briles was attending as family.
“We want family at practices,” he said. “We want family at scrimmages. That for me is special and that is how it is going to continue.”
The Bulldogs’ 2024 schedule features a full SEC slate and a non-conference schedule with little margin for error. Lebby said the focus remains on daily improvement and building chemistry.
“Our communication, both sides of the ball having coaches up in the box, having coaches downstairs, having the iPads, having a full game day from a communication standpoint, we’re in a really good spot,” he said.
With nine days of camp complete and the first scrimmage in the books, Lebby said he is encouraged by the team’s progress and attitude.
“We’ve got a chance to build on that,” he said. “We are healthy, and that’s a great thing when you look at it nine days into camp. I think our guys have taken to the culture and the recovery, finding time to make sure they are doing everything they possibly can to get themselves ready for the next day’s practice. The growth in that has been fun to see and has been really good.”