Skip to main content

Live Updates: Mississippi State Football vs. Auburn, 2022

Keep up to date as the Bulldogs and Tigers battle in Davis Wade Stadium.

Mississippi State is set to host Auburn in a Saturday evening showdown on the gridiron just days after athletic director John Cohen left Starkville for the Plains. 

The Bulldogs (5-3, 2-3) are entering the game off of an open date, while the Tigers (3-5, 1-4) will play their first game since former head coach Bryan Harsin was fired earlier this week. Neither team has won a game in a few weeks, with MSU's last victory coming dominantly against Arkansas on Oct. 8 and Auburn taking down Missouri in overtime on Sept. 24.

Keep up here as each of the SEC West rivals look to get back on track. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT. 

Be sure to refresh your browser for the latest updates!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_18905665
Football

Jordan Brand Releases First-Ever NFL Collaboration with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys

By Dylan Flippo
USATSI_19253119
Football

Mississippi State Football: Three Players to Watch as Bulldogs Take On Auburn this Weekend

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_13549080
News

Mississippi State Sees NIL Profits Skyrocket After John Cohen's Departure

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19026625
Football

Watch: Mike Leach Talks Upcoming Game Against Auburn, John Cohen, Basketweaving and More

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19259872
Basketball

Watch: Mississippi State Men's Basketball Coach Chris Jans Talks Bulldogs Ahead of Debut Season

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19281906
Football

Mississippi State vs. Auburn: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_17627333
Basketball

Mississippi State Men's Basketball Standout Tolu Smith Named to All-SEC Preseason First Team

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19024762
Football

SEC Football Week 10: Predictions and Betting Odds for Each Conference Matchup

By Dylan Flippo