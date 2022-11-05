Live Updates: Mississippi State Football vs. Auburn, 2022

Mississippi State is set to host Auburn in a Saturday evening showdown on the gridiron just days after athletic director John Cohen left Starkville for the Plains.

The Bulldogs (5-3, 2-3) are entering the game off of an open date, while the Tigers (3-5, 1-4) will play their first game since former head coach Bryan Harsin was fired earlier this week. Neither team has won a game in a few weeks, with MSU's last victory coming dominantly against Arkansas on Oct. 8 and Auburn taking down Missouri in overtime on Sept. 24.

Keep up here as each of the SEC West rivals look to get back on track. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

