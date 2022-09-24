Skip to main content

Live Updates: Mississippi State Football vs. Bowling Green, 2022

The Bulldogs will look to take down the Falcons on Saturday morning at Davis Wade Stadium.

Mississippi State (2-1, 0-1 SEC) will look to get back on track as it takes on Bowling Green (1-2) on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium.

The Bulldogs struggled on all sides of the ball against LSU last weekend, but put up solid performances against Memphis and Arizona earlier in the year. Quarterback Will Rogers has garnered attention for his performance so far this season and the team is looking to make noise in the SEC. 

The Falcons were throttled by UCLA in the season's opening game and fell to Eastern Kentucky in overtime to start the year at 0-2. The team did manage to pull off an overtime win against Marshall last weekend and is heading to Starkville with a bit of momentum.

Keep up here as the Bulldogs battle the Falcons in hopes of heading into a tough conference slate on a winning streak. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT.

