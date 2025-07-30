Loadholt’s hiring sparks change for Mississippi State offensive line
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Phil Loadholt’s hiring as Mississippi State’s offensive line coach marks a significant shift.
For a Bulldogs program seeking stability after a difficult 2-10 season under coach Jeff Lebby, big changes are probably needed.
Loadholt, a former NFL tackle and most recently the offensive line coach at Colorado, was brought in by Lebby this offseason to address persistent issues up front.
The two have a longstanding connection as former Oklahoma Sooners, and Loadholt said that relationship made his move to Starkville a natural transition.
“It happened after the season. Obviously, I have a great relationship with Coach Lebby, and I have already coached with several guys on the staff,” Loadholt said. “Everything went the way it went, and now I am here.”
Loadholt’s immediate priority has been to overhaul the Bulldogs’ line, adding size and experience through the NCAA transfer portal.
Since his arrival, Mississippi State signed five offensive linemen via the spring transfer window in Zach Owens from Colorado, Blake Steen from Virginia, Brennan Smith from UTEP, Jaekwon Bouldin from Purdue, and Jayvin James from Akron. Each is at least 6-foot-3 and weighs more than 320 pounds.
“I definitely wanted to bring some bigger bodies in. As one can see, I have an affection for big guys since I am one myself,” Loadholt said. “We were able to improve our size, and I am glad we got the opportunity to do that. I am excited to see how they help us this fall.”
Koby Keenum, brought in during the earlier winter window, is expected to compete for the starting center role alongside returner Cannon Boone and newcomer Brennan Smith.
Loadholt said the competition will be open across all positions as the Bulldogs seek to identify their best five linemen.
“There is competition all across the room, not just there (center),” Loadholt said. “We got Cannon Boone, Koby Keenum, and Brennan Smith working at center. We have about four or five guys working there, so we can figure out what is best.”
Boone, who played significant snaps last season, has emerged as a leader.
“He has kind of stepped up into a leadership position within the room, and he is able to play both of the positions inside, and he is one of the biggest guys that I like,” Loadholt said. “I am excited to see him work during the fall.”
Albert Reese, who won the 2024 Kent Hull Trophy as Mississippi’s top college offensive lineman, is another key returnee.
Reese, who missed spring practice due to injury, has played both guard and tackle. Loadholt expects him to be ready for the first practice of preseason camp.
“He does have provide some good versatility for us,” Loadholt said. “He has played in multiple spots across the league, so I know he will help us. I am just not sure where at yet. Getting him healthy is the biggest thing, and I do expect him to be ready for the first practice.”
Young players Luke Work and Jimothy Lewis, who both saw action as freshmen last season, are also in the mix. Loadholt noted their progression and work ethic during the offseason.
“They have already taken a step forward,” Loadholt said. “If you look at the work those two guys have put in over the last few months, it is impressive.
“They have shown a natural progression from freshman to sophomore. They may have played a little earlier than expected, but they have shown some nice progression.”
Mississippi State’s offensive line was among the most vulnerable in the SEC last year, allowing 38 sacks and contributing to an offense that ranked last in the conference in scoring.
Loadholt said building chemistry among the new and returning players will be key to improvement.
“We just have to spend a lot of time together,” Loadholt said. “Last year, I took six guys out of the portal, so it is nothing new to me. The more time we spend together trying to get on the same page, the better.”
Loadholt, who played six seasons for the Minnesota Vikings before an Achilles injury ended his career in 2015, spent six years as an analyst at Oklahoma, Ole Miss and UCF before joining Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado for the 2024 season.
At Colorado, he was credited for helping unite a line composed of transfers and young players.
Loadholt emphasized that his approach in Starkville will be similar: focus on leadership, physicality and accountability.
“I am trying to find the leadership in the room,” Loadholt said. “Also, I am looking for that physicality and figuring out who is going to bring it every day. And who can be trusted every day?
“We are looking for five guys, but hopefully we find six or seven. I am not scared to rotate guys, and I have done that in the past. Coach Lebby has challenged all of us to find the leaders, so I look forward to doing that soon.”
As fall camp gets under way, Lebby and Loadholt know that improvement on the offensive line is critical if the Bulldogs are to rebound in 2025.
The hope for everybody is making big changes does that.