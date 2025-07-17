Mississippi State announces remaining non-conference games
Mississippi State announced the remaining non-conference games for the men’s basketball schedule for the upcoming season.
The final non-conference games added to schedule are the season-opening game against North Alabama on November 5 and road trip to Utah on December 13.
Already released, State will play host to a Black Friday football-basketball doubleheader as the Bulldogs play host to SMU on Friday, November 28 in addition to welcoming Memphis on Saturday, December 20 to Humphrey Coliseum.
All nine of State's SEC home opponents are coming off NCAA Tournament berths headed by Auburn who made the 2025 NCAA Final Four. The Bulldogs also will welcome Alabama and Tennessee who are coming off 2025 NCAA Elite Eight trips along with Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt to Humphrey Coliseum.
Mississippi State is led by Chris Jans who is one of four coaches in SEC history to amass at least 21 victories and guide his squad to a NCAA Tournament appearance during each of his first three seasons.
2025-26 Mississippi State Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule
November 5: North Alabama
November 10: Iowa State at Sioux Falls, SD
November 15: Southeastern Louisiana
November 20: Kansas State (Hall of Fame Classic)
November 21: Nebraska/New Mexico (Hall of Fame Classic)
November 24: New Orleans
November 28: SMU
December 3: at Georgia Tech (ACC/SEC Challenge)
December 7: San Francisco (at Tupelo, Miss)
December 13: at Utah
December 16: Long Island
December 20: Memphis
December 29: Alabama State