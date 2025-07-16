Lebby not satisfied with his defensive line room despite added depth
ATLANTA — Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby met with reporters in attendance at SEC Media Days, boldly answering questions about his programs future.
One of the biggest questions marks going into the 2025 season for the Bulldogs is exactly how improved they are up front along the defensive line.
The Bulldogs’ approach to the transfer portal was more than just a numbers game. Coaches targeted players who could produce immediately after its extreme lack of dept up front.
The team's lack of depth was a correlation with its lack of sustained pressure defensively, recording 10 sacks, which was dead last among FBS programs.
The Bulldogs had two players last season who surpassed 300 pounds in Sulaiman Kpaka and Ashun Sheppard. Flip the script to this year and the beef is there as the lightest defensive tackle weights 295 pounds and four weighing 315 or more.
Lebby was motivated this offseason to transform his line with additions of Colin Coates (6-foot-2, 320 pounds), Jamil Burroughs (6-foot-3, 330 pounds), Jaray Bledsoe (6-foot-4, 315 pounds) and Raishein Thomas (6-foot-4, 300 pounds).
"That was a huge point of emphasis for us," Lebby said Wednesday at SEC Media Days. "Again, we've talked a ton about our roster, the change and the turnover. But, inside the defensive line room and at the defensive end position, 10 new bodies since Jan. 1 have come in."
Overall, the Bulldogs have loaded up on the front end with productive pass rushers at both the Power Four and Group of Five level. Their hope is that they can turn numbers in depth into production on the stat sheet
Hibler was very productive during in 2023 without starting a game, he proved his worth in short order, leading the Wolfpack with 6.5 sacks along with three quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles. after coming from Northwest Mississippi Community College.
Thomas, 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, was a valuable piece during his time at Northern Illinois He has recorded 198 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, nine pass breakups and one forced fumble during his college career and should factor into the starting rotation at the very least this fall.
One area Lebby identified for needed improvement is creating opportunities defensively. The Bulldogs forced just 12 turnovers in 2024 which ranked dead last among SEC teams and No. 110 nationally.
Defensvie coordinator Coleman Hutzler will have quite a few more players at his disposal to be a more disruptive unit as his defense recorded only 47 tackles for loss.
"[The defensive line] room has added great depth, but I think we've added some real play-making ability. We've talked a ton as a group and a staff and a unit in creating negative plays, creating sacks, finding ways to create turnovers will be a huge part of our success this fall."
While Lebby admits that his defensive front still has plenty of work left to do in order to be better in the fall, he is encouraged by the position his line is in compared to last season.
"Those are things that you can go measure every single day," Lebby said. "Having the ability to change the defensive line was huge. Again, we're nowhere close to where we need to be. We got a ton of work to do. From a body standpoint, we're in a much better position."