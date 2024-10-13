Mississippi State Football: Why Every Team Should Be on Upset Alert
Why Every Team Should Be on Upset Alert After Georgia Game
ATHENS, Ga. – Every team Mississippi State faces this season should be on upset alert.
The Bulldogs are 1-5 and are off to an 0-3 start in SEC games, but they just made two of the nation’s best teams work a lot harder than anyone expected.
Mississippi State lost 35-13 to No. 1 Texas two weeks, but trailed at halftime by just eight points. Tonight, it lost by 10 points to No. 5 Georgia, 41-31, and looked very good in doing so, especially in the second half.
The Bulldogs scored 21 of their 31 points in the second half and Michael Van Buren was a perfect 8-for-8 for 90 yards and a touchdown in the third quarter alone. He completed long passes to Kevin Coleman Jr. and Mario Craver on back-to-back scoring drives that led to touchdowns and a 34-24 deficit.
The offense was explosive and looked like it could compete any team in the SEC, and if you’re saying that after playing Georgia, the offense probably can.
The defense also looked better Saturday in Athens. The Bulldogs’ defense didn’t record any sacks (have much a pass rush at all), but did have four tackles for losses and two interceptions.
Mississippi State still has a ways to go to compete for SEC and national titles and there’s plenty to improve on from Saturday’s loss (see the previously mentioned lack of sacks).
This game won’t change the fact Mississippi State will be underdogs in all but one of their final six games. What this game should change, though, is anyone doubting if the program is headed in the right direction.
There’s still storm clouds over the Bulldogs’ program. But there are rays of hope on the horizon