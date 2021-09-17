What Are the Odds?: Bulldogs Favored Over Tigers in Upcoming Matchup

Mississippi State and Memphis both go into Saturday's game with an undefeated record -- though only one team can emerge 3-0 by the time the clock hits zeros in the fourth quarter.

That team is expected to be MSU, with the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook listing the Bulldogs as 3.5-point favorites over the home team Tigers.

This matchup will mark the 45th meeting between the two programs, and if history serves as any indicator here, the Bulldogs should certainly come out on top -- they're on a 12-game winning streak against the Tigers in the all-time series.

Of course, these are two very different teams than they were the last time they met, which was in 2011.

In that matchup, MSU took care of business early, establishing a 31-7 lead in the first half and gaining 405 yards in those first two quarters alone. The Bulldogs also set a school record of 645 total yards in that contest. They finished the game with a 59-14 victory, their largest win over the Tigers in school history.

The Bulldogs will hope to have that same type of dominance this time around and to leave Tennessee with a 13th consecutive victory over Memphis.

Memphis' steadily humming offense led by freshman quarterback Seth Henigan will serve as a challenge to the MSU defense, but between a Bulldogs team that seems to be steadily establishing consistency overall and the fact the Tigers' defense has shown struggles against the pass, there's plenty of reason to believe the Bulldogs come out on top of this one and cover the spread.

The two teams are set to kick off at 3 p.m. CT in Liberty Bowl Stadium on Saturday.