Mississippi State’s Davon Booth named to Hornung Award watch list
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State running back Davon Booth has been named to the 2025 Paul Hornung Award watch list, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday.
The award honors the most versatile player in major college football.
Booth, a senior from North Las Vegas, Nev., was recognized after a standout 2024 season in which he accumulated 1,231 all-purpose yards, the most by a Mississippi State player since 2019.
He finished fifth in the Southeastern Conference in all-purpose yards, averaging 102.6 per game.
Booth played in all 12 games last season, starting 10. He rushed for 759 yards and five touchdowns on 152 carries and added 13 receptions for 164 yards and four touchdowns.
He also returned 12 kickoffs for 308 yards, averaging 25.7 yards per return, and led the team with 18 plays of 20 or more yards.
Booth’s performance included a five-game streak with at least one rush of 30 or more yards and a six-game stretch with a touchdown from Oct. 12 to Nov. 23.
“I’m honored to be on the Hornung Award watch list, but my focus is on helping this team win games,” Booth said. “I just want to do whatever I can to contribute.”
Mississippi State running backs coach Phil Loadholt said Booth’s versatility sets him apart.
“Davon prepares as hard as anyone,” Loadholt said. “He impacts the game running, catching and on special teams. He’s a leader for our group.”
Booth began his career at El Monte High School in California, where he was a two-time all-state selection and helped his team win a California Interscholastic Federation championship. He transferred to Mississippi State after playing two seasons at Utah State.
The Paul Hornung Award is named for former Notre Dame and Green Bay Packers standout Paul Hornung and is awarded annually to the most versatile player in major college football. Past winners include Odell Beckham Jr., Tavon Austin and two-time winner Travis Hunter.
Mississippi State is projected to finish near the bottom of the SEC in preseason polls, but Booth’s presence provides optimism as the team enters its first season under coach Jeff Lebby.
“Davon is the kind of player you build around,” Lebby said. “His work ethic and production on the field speak for themselves.”
Mississippi State opens the 2025 season with a challenging SEC schedule. Booth is expected to play a key role in the offense, special teams and as a leader in the locker room.
The Hornung Award winner will be announced in December.