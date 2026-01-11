Mississippi State doubles down on Oklahoma speed with Zion Ragins

Bringing in a speedy wide receiver from Oklahoma worked out well once for Mississippi State. So, why not try it again, right?

Ex-Sooner Zion Ragins has committed to Mississippi State after two seasons with Oklahoma. Ragins didn’t have any crossover with current Bulldogs’ coach Jeff Lebby, but Lebby was likely involved in recruiting the Macon, Ga.-native.

As a true freshman in 2024, Ragins played in all 13 games for Oklahoma and made 10 catches for 68 yards. After the season, Oklahoma underwent an infusion of offensive players through the transfer portal and the 5-foot-8 receiver was relegated to a reserve role.

Ragins made just two appearances in game for Oklahoma this past season and didn’t record any catches or stats of any kind. That would make most players in today’s current environment to enter the transfer portal.

If Ragins can duplicate anything Brenen Thompson did for the Bulldogs this season, then Lebby’s strategy of grabbing ex-Oklahoma receivers will prove to be effective.

Thompson came to Starkville after two seasons at Oklahoma where he was used sparingly, albeit more than Ragins. Thompson and Ragins were on the same 2024 Oklahoma team.

In one season, Thompson set a new single-season record for receiving yards 1,054 yards while also catching six touchdown passes. The biggest catch Thompson made was the game-winning touchdown against then-No. 12 Arizona State.

Ragins is the second wide receiver to commit to Mississippi State from the transfer portal, joining another speedy receiver in Marquis Johnson.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Class Rankings

On3/Rivals: No. 17

247Sports: No. 34

Incoming Bulldogs

WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)

DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)

QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)

CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)

CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)

OL Mario Nash (Florida State)

CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)

S Marcus Williams (Rice)

OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)

Edge Amaree Williams (Florida State)

OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)

DE Gus Cordova (USC)

TE Riley Williams (Oregon State)

WR Zion Ragins (Oklahoma)

Outgoing Bulldogs

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)

WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez (Western Kentucky)

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr. (Cal)

WR Ferzell Shepard

TE Emeka Iloh

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

TE Cam Ball

QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)

RB Johnnie Daniels

S Tyler Woodard

CB Dwight Lewis III

DL Ashun Shepphard

WR Davian Jackson

P Nathan Tiyce

DT Kai McClendon

CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)

S Cyrus Reyes

OL Luke Work (Missouri)

RB Seth Davis

OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)

LB Montrell Chapman

DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones

CB DK McGruder

CB Jayven Williams

DAWG FEED: