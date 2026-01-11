Mississippi State doubles down on Oklahoma speed with Zion Ragins
Bringing in a speedy wide receiver from Oklahoma worked out well once for Mississippi State. So, why not try it again, right?
Ex-Sooner Zion Ragins has committed to Mississippi State after two seasons with Oklahoma. Ragins didn’t have any crossover with current Bulldogs’ coach Jeff Lebby, but Lebby was likely involved in recruiting the Macon, Ga.-native.
As a true freshman in 2024, Ragins played in all 13 games for Oklahoma and made 10 catches for 68 yards. After the season, Oklahoma underwent an infusion of offensive players through the transfer portal and the 5-foot-8 receiver was relegated to a reserve role.
Ragins made just two appearances in game for Oklahoma this past season and didn’t record any catches or stats of any kind. That would make most players in today’s current environment to enter the transfer portal.
If Ragins can duplicate anything Brenen Thompson did for the Bulldogs this season, then Lebby’s strategy of grabbing ex-Oklahoma receivers will prove to be effective.
Thompson came to Starkville after two seasons at Oklahoma where he was used sparingly, albeit more than Ragins. Thompson and Ragins were on the same 2024 Oklahoma team.
In one season, Thompson set a new single-season record for receiving yards 1,054 yards while also catching six touchdown passes. The biggest catch Thompson made was the game-winning touchdown against then-No. 12 Arizona State.
Ragins is the second wide receiver to commit to Mississippi State from the transfer portal, joining another speedy receiver in Marquis Johnson.
Mississippi State Transfer Portal
Class Rankings
- On3/Rivals: No. 17
- 247Sports: No. 34
Incoming Bulldogs
- WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)
- DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)
- QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)
- CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)
- CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)
- OL Mario Nash (Florida State)
- CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)
- S Marcus Williams (Rice)
- OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)
- Edge Amaree Williams (Florida State)
- OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)
- DE Gus Cordova (USC)
- TE Riley Williams (Oregon State)
- WR Zion Ragins (Oklahoma)
Outgoing Bulldogs
- WR Jordan Mosley
- S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)
- WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)
- WR Anson Lewis
- DL Terrance Hibbler
- OL Jaekwon Bouldin
- WR Jaron Glover
- DL Corey Clark
- OL Alex Lopez (Western Kentucky)
- K Marlon Hauck
- OL Brennan Smith
- S Tony Mitchell
- WR Markus Allen
- DE Joseph Head
- TE Max Reese
- OL Jimothy Lewis Jr. (Cal)
- WR Ferzell Shepard
- TE Emeka Iloh
- S Lo'Kavion Jackson
- TE Cam Ball
- QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)
- RB Johnnie Daniels
- S Tyler Woodard
- CB Dwight Lewis III
- DL Ashun Shepphard
- WR Davian Jackson
- P Nathan Tiyce
- DT Kai McClendon
- CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)
- S Cyrus Reyes
- OL Luke Work (Missouri)
- RB Seth Davis
- OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)
- LB Montrell Chapman
- DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones
- CB DK McGruder
- CB Jayven Williams
DAWG FEED:
