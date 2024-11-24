Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State falls 39-20 to No. 23 Missouri

Bulldogs have one more chance to avoid first winless SEC season since 2002 in the Egg Bowl

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. (0) throws against the Missouri Tigers during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. (0) throws against the Missouri Tigers during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images
In this story:

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State is now one game away from its first season without a win against a conference opponent for the first time since 2002.

The Bulldogs (2-9, 0-7 SEC) lost its final home game of the season to No. 23 Missouri 39-20 on Saturday.

The Tigers (8-3, 4-3 SEC) had one of their best SEC games of the season, gaining 472 yards including 204 rushing. They did have 56 carries and averaged just 3.6 yards per rush but it allowed them have possession for more than 40 minutes.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook completed all but five passes for 268 yards and a touchdown to Luther Burden III.

Mississippi State’s offense had 338 yards of total offense, but struggled stay on the field converting just 2-of-10 third downs into first downs and 1-of-3 on fourth down.

The Bulldogs had a chance early on to make a big impact. They led 3-0 and were in Missouri territory with a chance to extend the lead. However, Michael Van Buren fumbled and the ball was recovered by the Tigers and returned 68 yards for a touchdown.

The Bulldogs managed to close the gap with Missouri to 11 points late in the third quarter when Davon Booth scored a 43-yard touchdown run.

If Mississippi State wants to avoid its first SEC winless season in 22 years, it’ll have to upset its biggest rival, Ole Miss in Oxford. The Rebels may not be as motivated after losing 24-17 to Florida and falling out of playoff contention.

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football