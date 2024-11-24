Mississippi State falls 39-20 to No. 23 Missouri
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State is now one game away from its first season without a win against a conference opponent for the first time since 2002.
The Bulldogs (2-9, 0-7 SEC) lost its final home game of the season to No. 23 Missouri 39-20 on Saturday.
The Tigers (8-3, 4-3 SEC) had one of their best SEC games of the season, gaining 472 yards including 204 rushing. They did have 56 carries and averaged just 3.6 yards per rush but it allowed them have possession for more than 40 minutes.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook completed all but five passes for 268 yards and a touchdown to Luther Burden III.
Mississippi State’s offense had 338 yards of total offense, but struggled stay on the field converting just 2-of-10 third downs into first downs and 1-of-3 on fourth down.
The Bulldogs had a chance early on to make a big impact. They led 3-0 and were in Missouri territory with a chance to extend the lead. However, Michael Van Buren fumbled and the ball was recovered by the Tigers and returned 68 yards for a touchdown.
The Bulldogs managed to close the gap with Missouri to 11 points late in the third quarter when Davon Booth scored a 43-yard touchdown run.
If Mississippi State wants to avoid its first SEC winless season in 22 years, it’ll have to upset its biggest rival, Ole Miss in Oxford. The Rebels may not be as motivated after losing 24-17 to Florida and falling out of playoff contention.