Mississippi State Football Adds a 2025 Commitment
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Tyshun Willis commits to Mississippi State after visiting campus this weekend. The Mississippi class of 2025 is rich with talent, and first-year head coach Jeff Lebby has already added one of the top quarterbacks in KaMario Taylor, and now he adds one of the top edge prospects.
Willis is a composite 4-star prospect who chose MSU over Missouri and Ole Miss offers. The Camden, Mississippi native is listed at 6-2 220 pounds and has an impressive first step.
While he may be a bit undersized, which will change quickly in a college weight room, coaches can not teach his explosiveness. He lives in the backfield and often goes untouched.
Like many small school athletes in Mississippi, Willis plays both sides of the ball and makes plays at receiver as well. He is a natural athlete and will fit perfectly into what Coleman Hutzler wants to do on defense.
In 2023, he helped lead Velma Jackson to an appearance in the State Championship as he racked up 113 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, and a staggering 20.5 sacks. He also put up 633 yards of total offense, including ten touchdowns.
With summer getting closer, expect more commits for the 2025 class to start rolling in. Lebby is off to a good start in-state by getting two of the top 15 prospects before May.