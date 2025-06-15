Bulldogs gain commitment of three star offensive tackle
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The rebuild along the trenches at Mississippi State continues as offensive line coach Phil Loadholt earned the commitment of 3-star tackle Charles Humphrey Sunday afternoon.
Humphrey is a towering offensive tackle prospect at 6-foot-7, 291 pounds with Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Oregon, Ole Miss, Cincinnati and many other offers.
He is the No. 972 overall prospect in the country, No. 80 among tackles and No. 28 player in the state of Tennessee, according to 247sports composite rankings.
SCOUTING REPORT
Humphrey is a natural pass protector with a wide frame and long arms which allows him to keep defenders at bay to work hard to get past him.
He has above average footwork at this point in his development which helps him pass the eye test for offensive lineman.
His ability to maintains balance and positioning against pass rushers should have Mississippi State coaches excited about his future in the program .
Not only does he protect the quarterback's blindside extremely well at the high school level, he's become a punishing blocker in the run game which opens up lanes for running backs to find the crease.
With Loadholt's playing experience in the NFL and time spent coaching at the college level with Central Florida, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Colorado and now Mississippi State will help in the development of Humphrey who has quite the upside as a college prospect.
With the addition of Humphrey, the Bulldogs are up to 11 commits for its 2026 recruiting class and moves past Ole Miss for No. 11 among SEC teams and are now No. 43 nationally, per 247sports composite rankings.
2026 Mississippi State Recruiting Class
3-star ATH Jaiden Taylor
3-star QB Brodie McWhorter
3-star OL Jakobe Green
3-star CB Camron Brown
3-star RB Jaedin Hill
3-star DB Kolby Barrett
3-star DB Antavius Watts
3-star DL Kaleb Morris
3-star WR Camden Capehart
3-star TE Adam Land
3-star OL Charles Humphrey