Mississippi State Football Countdown: Three Games that Could Define the Bulldogs' Season

Mississippi State is gearing up for another college football season full of challenging matchups.

The Bulldogs will face off against six teams that are currently ranked in the AP Preseason Top 25 poll throughout the year. The program is looking to take a huge step after finishing the 2021 season with a 7-6 overall record and a loss to Texas Tech in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Although every game that MSU plays is important, there are a few that stand out as meaning just a little bit more in the long run.

Here are three key games that could play big roles in determining how Mississippi State fares this season.

1. Mississippi State at LSU

It appears likely that State will be able to win its non-conference games in September, but the team's matchup against LSU on Sept. 17 could be a bit more difficult. The Tigers return some impressive talent, but nobody is quite sure how they will do in their first year under head coach Brian Kelly. The Bulldogs will need to pick up as many wins as they can before consistent conference play truly begins, and heading into October with a potential 4-0 record could be huge for MSU.

2. Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M

October is shaping up to be an extremely grueling month for the Bulldogs. Besides facing the Aggies in the first game of the month, the team is set to face Arkansas, Kentucky and Alabama. Mississippi State picked up the 26-22 victory over Texas A&M in College Station last season, but the Aggies have since brought in the top recruiting class in the nation and are looking to finally have a breakthrough year. Still, TAMU's high rankings have not stopped MSU from rolling to victory in the past. Starting the toughest month of the season off with a victory could help the Bulldogs carry some momentum into a difficult stretch against big SEC foes.

3. Mississippi State at Ole Miss

The Egg Bowl is always an important matchup for both Mississippi State and Ole Miss. Pride is a driving force for the two rival teams, but there is usually much more on the line than bragging rights. Given how stiff competition is shaping up to be in the SEC this year, the Egg Bowl could determine postseason eligibility and shake conference standings. The Bulldogs have not won the Golden Egg since 2019 and will be itching to shake the slump, but it won't be easy in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Thanksgiving night. The game is sure to be incredibly entertaining to fans and indifferent spectators alike.