2023 DB Prospect With Mississippi State Offer Draws Comparison to Former LSU CB Kristian Fulton

Class of 2023 four-star defensive back Ryan Robinson (Edna Karr) may still have a little ways to go in his high school career, but he's caught the attention of multiple college programs across the country.

Robinson was one of many Louisiana prospects to participate in the "ABX Battle of the South" in New Orleans.

John Garcia Jr. and Glen West of Sports Illustrated were on hand, collecting information on some of the athletes there -- including Robinson.

Robinson, who holds an offer from Mississippi State, has drawn comparisons to former LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton, who currently plays for the Tennessee Titans.

"A rising-junior defensive back, Robinson is getting heavy interest from LSU, Florida, Louisville, Michigan State and Mississippi State," he wrote. "Robinson says Corey Raymond has compared his technique and skillset to Kristian Fulton. He’s also currently teammates with LSU commit Tygee Hill, who’s always in his ear. He plans on hitting up Louisville and Florida State during the 2021 season."

Fulton is far from a bad one to be compared to. He finished out the final season of his college career (2019) with 38 tackles (28 solo), 14 passes defended and one interception.

Robinson currently holds offers from MSU, Florida State, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan State, Southeastern Louisiana, Tulane, UCF and Virginia. He has also received interest from Virginia, Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Texas and Utah.

Time will tell whether or not he'll take the next step of his football career in Davis Wade Stadium or not, but there's no doubt he has the potential to make a big impact on whichever program he ultimately lands with.