ABX Battle of the South: Recruiting Notebook

NEW ORLEANS -- Dozens of Louisiana football prospects, ranging from the class of 2022 to 2024, took to New Orleans for a Sunday camp event put on by ABX Performance and Dynasty U.

As usual in the fertile recruiting area, big names took part and held their own while more under the radar prospects worked to make a more well-known name for themselves.

SI All-American was on hand and saw both sides of the coin, collecting the latest recruiting news from the top prospects in attendance.

WR Landon Ibeita, Class of 2022

The semi-local prospect showed up to the event sporting his Miami Hurricane gloves and reports solidity with Manny Diaz’s program following his mid June commitment. By now his performance at in-state LSU’s summer camp is almost local folklore and the Tiger staff remains in communication to date. Other programs have also expressed interest but the rising-senior, who ran by about every defender he faced Sunday, says he’s set on playing at The U.

WR Aaron Anderson, Class of 2022

Anderson is fully committed to the LSU Tigers at this point but he does plan on taking official visits this fall. In addition to Baton Rouge, Anderson plans on taking visits to USC, Florida and Florida State. The Tigers currently have three receivers in the class with Anderson, AJ Johnson and Decoldest Crawford, all of whom Anderson has great relationships with. This will be a recruitment to keep an eye on heading into the season.

DB Ronald Lewis, Class of 2022

Lewis, known locally as 'Champ.' took an official visit to Colorado in early June and left Boulder as a verbally committed prospect. Since, he took an official visit to Purdue and went on a busy camp tour, including stops at Texas, TCU, LSU and others. Right now he’s locked in on the Buffs but does admit, citing Longhorn interest in particular, that “there is a long way to go until signing day.”

TE Kody Finley, Class of 2022

The jumbo pass catcher made big plays all afternoon long sporting Auburn gloves and he would love the opportunity to play with his older brother, TJ, on the Plains. The Tigers hosted him for a private workout in June and are considering an offer, but the rising-senior is in no rush. He does have offers from Mississippi State, Kansas State and others, and will be considering visits to several programs in the fall. The 6’4” talent, who May project best as a tight end, has yet to take an official visit as he prioritizes time with a sick family member.

DB Leroy Paige, Class of 2022

A recently converted safety, Paige has been in contact with LSU (hasn’t been offered yet), Florida State, Baylor and Mississippi State as his recruitment really heats up. The 2022 recruit is hoping to put film on his performance as a safety, where he has minimal experience, in the hopes of earning more Power 5 offers. Paige didn’t play as a Junior so it’ll be important for him to show that improvement to college scouts as a senior. He worked out at receiver on Sunday and flashed physicality and body control.

DL Jameian Buxton, Class of 2023

Buxton is a defensive line prospect who’s filling out his body to play all across the line ahead of his junior season. Colorado, Florida State, LSU are just a few of the programs to keep an eye on as recruiting opens up for the 2023 class. He’s hoping to show his diversity across the line on film and was one of the better performers on the line at the ABX camp this weekend. The offers from Ole Miss and Mississippi State are worth keeping an eye on early on, given his father's lineage to the Magnolia State.

OL Caden Jones, Class of 2023

Jones is a towering prescience at 6’8” with plenty of length and upside to consider relative to his size. The class of 2023 prospect came up as a basketball player but the recent recruiting surge for him to play on the offensive line has him reconsidering athletic priorities. LSU, Tulane and several programs hosted him in June, where he impressed and picked up offers at camps along the way. The Tiger offer in particular, caught him off guard and he admits to considering an early commitment after spending time with Ed Orgeron. Now Jones is taking his time with the process, so a pledge may not come very soon.

DB Ryan Robinson, Class of 2023

A rising-junior defensive back, Robinson is getting heavy interest from LSU, Florida, Louisville, Michigan State and Mississippi State. Robinson says Corey Raymond has compared his technique and skillset to Kristian Fulton. He’s also currently teammates with LSU commit Tygee Hill, who’s always in his ear. He plans on hitting up Louisville and Florida State during the 2021 season.

WR Gerald Martin, Class of 2022

The sleeper of the event who had the most audible reaction to his precise route-running and quick cuts, Martin has yet to pick up an FBS or FCS extension, to the surprise of the SI All-American staff on hand. He has prep school offers but wants to shoot higher as a slot receiver heading into this final high school season. His coach at Landry-Walker High, former NFL defensive back Keenan Lewis (below), called Martin the best high school route runner he’s seen and he was right on based on the 1-on-1 portion of the event. No defensive back, including several with FBS offers and interest, could stay with the 5’8”, 150-pounder on Sunday.