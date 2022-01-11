Mississippi State Football: Bulldogs Transfer Portal Tracker

Skip to main content
Mississippi State Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Keeping up with which former Mississippi State players have transferred and/or are in the transfer portal.

Mississippi State football has seen a good amount of movement within the roster in Mike Leach's two seasons as head coach, but that's to be expected with any team when a coaching change occurs.

To add to that, it's been a bit of a figuring it out process to see which players fit in Leach's Air Raid offense and Zach Arnett's defensive system, considering players on both sides of the ball who were there before the coaching change played in a system that couldn't have been much different from the way things are right now.

The offense was incredibly different, as it was RPO-based under coach Joe Moorhead and heavily utilized a running quarterback -- the Air Raid places emphasis on having an accurate quarterback who can throw the ball well on a consistent basis and doesn't utilize the run game nearly as much as some other offenses do.

With transitions like that come multiple players looking for landing spots elsewhere because they can't thrive in the system, don't have a high enough buy-in rate to both trust in it and perform well within it or for other personal reasons.

Here's a look into this year's Mississippi State players who have entered the transfer portal:

S Londyn Craft - no landing spot announced

Read More

LB Rodney Groce - Arizona State Sun Devils

LB Aaron Brule - Michigan State Spartans

S Janari Dean - Southern Miss, switched to running back

DL Armondous Cooley - Southern Miss

EDGE Aaron Odom - no landing spot announced

OT Calvin McMillian - no landing spot announced

WR Quinton Torbor - no landing spot announced

