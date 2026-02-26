Mississippi State Making Early Push for 2027 Three-Star Offensive Lineman

Mississippi State doesn’t need anyone to tell them the obvious: if this program is going to take the next step under Jeff Lebby, the offensive line has to get better.

It’s the one position group that can speed up a rebuild or stall it out, and Lebby knows it. That’s why landing early traction with someone like Terrance Warren III actually matters.

Warren is a three-star 2027 tackle out of Carver High in Columbus, Georgia. At 6-foot-4, 250-pounds he has the build of a SEC lineman, which is why schools like Auburn, Vanderbilt and Kentucky are all in the mix. But Mississippi State getting an official visit locked in for June 12 is the kind of quiet win that tells you the staff is doing the right things behind the scenes.

“This offseason has been going good for me,” Warren said to Gene’s Page. “I have been enjoying everything that has been going on with recruiting. I have been able narrow down my list to a few teams. I do not plan on making any big decisions soon, but these are the programs I want to learn more about right now.”

What stands out is how comfortable he already seems with Mississippi State. He talks about the relationship like it’s been building for a while because it has.

“Me and Mississippi State are good,” Warren said. “They have been hitting me up and stuff telling me that they think highly of me. I talk with the assistant general manager Coach Courtney Williams a lot… They tell me that they like how dominant I am when I play football. They like how I do not care who is in my way, I go all out every single time no matter the opponent.”

For a program trying to rebuild its identity in the trenches, that’s exactly the kind of mindset they need to stack. And Warren isn’t just chasing stars or NIL numbers. He’s looking for development, stability, and a staff he can trust.

2027 OL Terrance Warren (@BigTre_thegoat) is one to follow — April 2024 offer from Alabama



6-foot-4, 330 pounds. pic.twitter.com/ae89xHAWHw — Brett Greenberg (@BrettGreenberg_) December 16, 2025

“For me, I feel like money is going to come, but I mainly focus on relationships,” he said. “Relationships are very important and pretty big for me. I am looking for a coach who can develop me the best as a player on and off the field.”

He’s got other official visits lined up with NC State, Kentucky and Auburn. But Mississippi State getting one of those four locked‑in dates is a sign Lebby and his staff are doing exactly what it needs to: identifying the right linemen early, building real relationships, and giving themselves a chance to fix the position group that will ultimately decide how fast this rebuild moves.

If the Bulldogs are going to climb in the SEC basement, it starts with winning more battles like this one.

