Mississippi State not admitted into SEC Shorts' emergency room after loss
Apparently, not even the SEC Shorts emergency room could save Mississippi State this week.
The latest episode of SEC Shorts took us inside the emergency room where the “doctors” tried to save some of the SEC’s top teams.
Texas, North Carolina, Penn State and Auburn all made appearances in this week’s episode seeking treatment for losses. Mississippi State, though, didn’t make an appearance.
After falling to Texas A&M 31-9 on Saturday, the Bulldogs were either in a for a small, quick appearance or none at all.
However, the episode wasn’t all laughs and giggles because we may have seen the last of the Vandy Pimp.
The doctors couldn’t save the Vandy Pimp from losing to Alabama, but the episode ended with the him walking off into the night.
Once Vanderbilt beats a highly-ranked team again is likely when the swagger will return. Until then, the Vandy Pimp will be off doing his own thing (in the make-believe SEC Shorts universe).
ICYMI: What went right for Mississippi State in loss to Aggies?
For what’s it worth, the Vandy Pimp is one of the best characters this show has created. But it doesn’t top “Hope” in my opinion, especially when interacting with Georgia.
As always, the SEC Shorts episode is well worth your time because of moments like these:
- Kentucky complaining about chicken nuggets;
- Bill Belichick’s girlfriend checking him into the ER;
- Florida’s resurrection;
- “Looks like Texas is back”;
- Alabama justifying its win vs. Vanderbilt;
- Auburn’s “offensive line struggling against their bye week; and
- The doctors’ looking at Penn State.
Mississippi State’s Bye Week
The Bulldogs don’t get the same amount of jokes thrown at them as other SEC teams do, but all of the “bye week” jokes could be applied to them next week.
Especially, the offensive line joke.
Mississippi State’s offensive line has struggled mightily in the first two SEC games of the season against No. 12 Tennessee and No. 5 Texas A&M.
Granted, those are two of the nation’s best pass-rushing teams, but it’s not like the season will get any easier.
Texas, Georgia, Missouri and Ole Miss all have talented pass rushers. So does Florida, who will be Mississippi State’s next opponent after this bye week.
It may very well be a long rest of the season for Mississippi State.
But, hey, at least we’ll have SEC Shorts to bring a smile to our faces on Mondays.