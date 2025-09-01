Mississippi State's official depth against Arizona State released
Mississippi State released its official depth for its upcoming game against No. 11 Arizona State, but don't expect to learn anything from it we didn't learn last week.
The Bulldogs depth chart released as part of their official game notes is the same depth chart as last week before Southern Miss.
However, unlike last week, we know some players are dealing with injuries, specifically offensive linemen Blake Steen (left at end of first half with an injury) and Luke Work (didn't play) and cornerback Jett Jefferson (didn't play).
Yet, all three are still listed on the official depth and both Steen and Jefferson are listed in the starting spots at their respective position.
When asked about Work at Monday's press conference, that wasn't televised due to technical difficulties, Lebby did provide a definitive answer about his status for the week.
"I feel good about Luke, not great," Lebby said. "Again, to me, it's all about tomorrow's practice. How are these guys functioning as we go into a really physical, long, hard practice on Tuesday morning? That's when we can really create some understanding. Are these guys gonna be ready? Same with Blake (Steen), Jett (Jefferson). I'm not ready to say Jett's gonna even be able to go tomorrow morning for us to really evaluate him. His evaluation will happen a little later in the week."
So, why is Jefferson still listed as a starter? Forget the "or" tag next to his name on the depth chart. He's listed at the top of that cornerback position, but Lebby isn't even sure he'll be able to be evaluated Tuesday morning.
The same can be asked about Steen, but at least he didn't single Steen out as someone whose evaluation would happen later in the week. (Work is listed behind Jacoby Jackson at left guard.)
If I was betting man, I'd put my money on the above being a part of a strategic gamesmanship decision to keep the Arizona State in the dark as much as possible. And, if compartmentalize one thought away from the others, I not only agree with that decision, but support it.
But...actually, I'll keep that other thought compartmentalized. For now, here's the official week two depth chart for Mississippi State:
Mississippi State Official Depth Chart: Week 2
Offense
Quarterback
Blake Shapen
Luke Kromenhoek or Kamario Taylor
Running Back
Davon Booth or Fluff Bothwell
Johnnie Daniels
Wide Receiver
Brenen Thompson
Markus Allen
Jaron Glover or Cam Thompson
Wide Receiver
Jordan Mosley
Ayden Williams or Sanfrisco Magee
Slot Receiver
Anthony Evans III
Ricky Johnson
Tight End
Seydou Traore
Cam Ball or Sam West
Max Reese
Left Tackle
Albert Reese IV
Jimothy Lewis Jr.
Left Guard
LG Jacoby Jackson or Luke Work
Center
Canon Boone or Brennan Smith
Koby Keenum
Right Guard
Zack Owens or Trevor Mayberry
Right Tackle
Blake Steen
Jakheem Shumpert
Defense
Defensive Tackle
Kedricky Bingley-Jones or DJ Reed
Ashun Shepphard
Defensive Tackle
Jaray Bledsoe or Kalvin Dinkins
Jamil Burroughs
Defensive End
Deonte Anderson or Will Whitson
Trevion Williams or Red Hibbler or Joesph Head
Jack
Branden Jenning or Malick Sylla
Nevaeh Sanders or LaKendrick James
Mike
Nic Mitchell
Jalen Smith or Fatt Forest
Dime
Zakari Tillman or Derion Gullette
Tyler Lockhart or Montrell Chapman
Sam
Isaac Smith
Tyler Woodward or Tony Mitchell
Cornerback
Kelly Jones or Jayven Williams
Elijah Cannon or Kyle Johnson
Cornerback
Jett Jefferson or DeAgo Brumfield
Dwight Lewis
Safety
Brylan Lanier or Jahron Manning
Tanner Johnson
Safety
Hunter Washington or Jahron Manning
Cyrus Reyes or Stonka Burnside
Specialists
Punter
Ethan Pulliam or Nathan Tiyce
Kicker
Kyle Ferrie
Marlon Hauck
Long Snapper
Ethan Myers
Kallen Cosper
Punt Returner
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III
Kick Returner
Davon Booth
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III