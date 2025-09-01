Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State's official depth against Arizona State released

With their season-opener in the books, the Bulldogs now turn their attention towards Arizona State. Here's the Bulldogs official depth chart for this week.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Quarterback Blake Shapen (#2) during the game between the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, MS.
Mississippi State Quarterback Blake Shapen (#2) during the game between the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics
Mississippi State released its official depth for its upcoming game against No. 11 Arizona State, but don't expect to learn anything from it we didn't learn last week.

The Bulldogs depth chart released as part of their official game notes is the same depth chart as last week before Southern Miss.

However, unlike last week, we know some players are dealing with injuries, specifically offensive linemen Blake Steen (left at end of first half with an injury) and Luke Work (didn't play) and cornerback Jett Jefferson (didn't play).

Yet, all three are still listed on the official depth and both Steen and Jefferson are listed in the starting spots at their respective position.

When asked about Work at Monday's press conference, that wasn't televised due to technical difficulties, Lebby did provide a definitive answer about his status for the week.

"I feel good about Luke, not great," Lebby said. "Again, to me, it's all about tomorrow's practice. How are these guys functioning as we go into a really physical, long, hard practice on Tuesday morning? That's when we can really create some understanding. Are these guys gonna be ready? Same with Blake (Steen), Jett (Jefferson). I'm not ready to say Jett's gonna even be able to go tomorrow morning for us to really evaluate him. His evaluation will happen a little later in the week."

So, why is Jefferson still listed as a starter? Forget the "or" tag next to his name on the depth chart. He's listed at the top of that cornerback position, but Lebby isn't even sure he'll be able to be evaluated Tuesday morning.

The same can be asked about Steen, but at least he didn't single Steen out as someone whose evaluation would happen later in the week. (Work is listed behind Jacoby Jackson at left guard.)

If I was betting man, I'd put my money on the above being a part of a strategic gamesmanship decision to keep the Arizona State in the dark as much as possible. And, if compartmentalize one thought away from the others, I not only agree with that decision, but support it.

But...actually, I'll keep that other thought compartmentalized. For now, here's the official week two depth chart for Mississippi State:

Mississippi State Week 2 Depth Chart
Mississippi State Week 2 Depth Chart / Mississippi State Athletics

Mississippi State Official Depth Chart: Week 2

Offense

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Blake Shapen (2) looks to pass against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Blake Shapen (2) looks to pass against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles during the first quarter at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Aug. 30, 2025. / Matt Bush/Special to Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback

Blake Shapen
Luke Kromenhoek or Kamario Taylor

Mississippi State Running Back Fluff Bothwell (#24) during game V. Southern Miss at the M.M. Roberts Stadium
Mississippi State Running Back Fluff Bothwell (#24) during game V. Southern Miss at the M.M. Roberts Stadium at The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics

Running Back

Davon Booth or Fluff Bothwell
Johnnie Daniels

Wide Receiver

Brenen Thompson
Markus Allen
Jaron Glover or Cam Thompson

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Jordan Mosley (4) runs the ball while defended by Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Jordan Mosley (4) runs the ball while defended by Southern Miss Golden Eagles cornerback Anthony Richard Jr. (23) during the first quarter at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Aug. 30, 2025. / Matt Bush/Special to Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide Receiver

Jordan Mosley
Ayden Williams or Sanfrisco Magee

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) runs the ball against Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) runs the ball against Southern Miss Golden Eagles cornerback Josh Moten (1) during the second quarter at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Aug. 30, 2025. / Matt Bush/Special to Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Slot Receiver

Anthony Evans III
Ricky Johnson

Mississippi State Tight End Seydou Traore (#8) during game V. Southern Miss at the M.M. Roberts Stadium.
Mississippi State Tight End Seydou Traore (#8) during game V. Southern Miss at the M.M. Roberts Stadium at The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics

Tight End

Seydou Traore
Cam Ball or Sam West
Max Reese

Left Tackle

Albert Reese IV
Jimothy Lewis Jr.

Mississippi State Offensive Lineman Jacoby Jackson (#75) during the game between the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles
Mississippi State Offensive Lineman Jacoby Jackson (#75) during the game between the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics

Left Guard

LG Jacoby Jackson or Luke Work

Mississippi State Offensive Lineman Canon Boone (#72) during the game between the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles
Mississippi State Offensive Lineman Canon Boone (#72) during the game between the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics

Center

Canon Boone or Brennan Smith
Koby Keenum

Right Guard

Zack Owens or Trevor Mayberry

Right Tackle

Blake Steen
Jakheem Shumpert

Defense

Southern Miss Golden Eagles wide receiver Chuck Montgomery (3) is stopped by members of the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Southern Miss Golden Eagles wide receiver Chuck Montgomery (3) is stopped by members of the Mississippi State Bulldogs defense during the fourth quarter at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Aug. 30, 2025. / Matt Bush/Special to Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive Tackle

Kedricky Bingley-Jones or DJ Reed
Ashun Shepphard

Defensive Tackle

Jaray Bledsoe or Kalvin Dinkins
Jamil Burroughs

Mississippi State Defensive Lineman Trevion Williams (#23) Mississippi State Assistant Coach
Mississippi State Defensive Lineman Trevion Williams (#23) Mississippi State Assistant Coach (Defensive Ends & Outside Linebackers) Vincent Dancy during game V. Southern Miss at the M.M. Roberts Stadium at The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics

Defensive End

Deonte Anderson or Will Whitson
Trevion Williams or Red Hibbler or Joesph Head

Mississippi State Linebacker Branden Jennings (#44) during game V. Southern Miss at the M.M. Roberts Stadium.
Mississippi State Linebacker Branden Jennings (#44) during game V. Southern Miss at the M.M. Roberts Stadium at The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics

Jack

Branden Jenning or Malick Sylla
Nevaeh Sanders or LaKendrick James

Mike

Nic Mitchell
Jalen Smith or Fatt Forest

Mississippi State Linebacker Deion Gullette (#16), Mississippi State Safety Tanner Duke Johnson (#28)
Mississippi State Linebacker Deion Gullette (#16), Mississippi State Safety Tanner Duke Johnson (#28) and Mississippi State Safety Isaac Smith (#2) during the game between the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics

Dime

Zakari Tillman or Derion Gullette
Tyler Lockhart or Montrell Chapman

Sam

Isaac Smith
Tyler Woodward or Tony Mitchell

Cornerback

Kelly Jones or Jayven Williams
Elijah Cannon or Kyle Johnson

Cornerback

Jett Jefferson or DeAgo Brumfield
Dwight Lewis

Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Brylan Lanier (3) reacts after a turnover against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Brylan Lanier (3) reacts after a turnover against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles during the fourth quarter at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Aug. 30, 2025. / Matt Bush/Special to Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Safety

Brylan Lanier or Jahron Manning
Tanner Johnson

Safety

Hunter Washington or Jahron Manning
Cyrus Reyes or Stonka Burnside

Specialists

Punter

Ethan Pulliam or Nathan Tiyce

Mississippi State Kicker Kyle Ferrie (#80) during the game between the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles
Mississippi State Kicker Kyle Ferrie (#80) during the game between the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics

Kicker

Kyle Ferrie
Marlon Hauck

Long Snapper

Ethan Myers
Kallen Cosper

Punt Returner

Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III

Kick Returner

Davon Booth
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III

