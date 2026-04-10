Mississippi State Pulls Key In-State Talent Away From Ole Miss

Mississippi State has been stacking quiet wins on the recruiting trail this spring, but Thursday’s news wasn’t quiet at all.

Ridgeland standout Trae Collins, who once was pledged to Ole Miss, is now committed to the Bulldogs. For a staff trying to rebuild its in‑state footprint, this one hits a little different.

I am grateful to the entire coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career in Starkville. I’m ready to work, compete, and represent the Bulldog family with pride.



Hail State! 🐶🔔#Committed #HailState #Bulldogs… pic.twitter.com/kZc0WlrUJ9 — supaman (@TraeCollins27) April 10, 2026

Collins isn’t just another name on a list. He’s one of the most versatile athletes in Mississippi, a guy who’s lined up all over the field at Ridgeland but projects as a long, athletic defensive back in Starkville. And he’s genuinely excited about that fit.

“I have been a fan of Mississippi State former players for a long time,” Collins said to Gene’s Page’s Rion Young. “Darius Slay is a player who I like a lot. He has been one of my favorite players to play in the NFL. I want to be able to come to Mississippi State and follow in the footsteps of players like him. He is a stud and I want to be able to come in and learn from players like him. Seeing them having players like Kelley Jones and Isaac Smith on the roster lets me know that I am headed in the right direction.”

That’s the kind of quote that tells you this wasn’t a last‑minute flip or a spur‑of‑the‑moment decision. Collins has been watching Mississippi State’s defensive backs for years. He knows the lineage. He knows the path. And he sees a place where he fits.

Ole Miss pushed to get him back in the fold. They were one of the power‑four programs trying to lock him in, and for a while early in his recruitment, they had him. But once Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss he reopened things, the door cracked for everyone else and Mississippi State didn’t waste the opportunity.

Now, Collins says the process is over.

“I am shutting my recruitment down,” he said. “I do not plan on going on any other official visits but to Mississippi State. I have been to a few spring practices at Mississippi State, and I know that this is where I want to be. I have been to multiple games at Mississippi State, and I love how their fans come out even if their team is not doing the best during the season. This place just feels like home to me.”

That last line is the one that matters most. Mississippi State has always needed to win battles like this — in‑state, high‑upside, SEC‑caliber players who see Starkville as home.

Collins checks every box. He’s long, athletic, productive, and still growing into what he can be. And he’s choosing the Bulldogs over the Rebels after once being committed to them.

For Mississippi State, that’s not just a recruiting win. That’s a statement.