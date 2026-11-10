Mississippi State Recruiting Gets Shot in the Arm with Jones Commitment

The Mississippi State Bulldogs received some much-needed good news on the 2027 recruiting front today.

Li’Marcus Jones out of Jackson, MS flipped his commitment this afternoon from the Colorado Buffaloes to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Jones said, “After a lot of prayer, conversations with my family, and careful consideration, I have decided to go back home.”

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mississippi State recruiting staff continued to recruit Jones. After a visit to Starkville this past weekend, Jones had seen enough to flip on the Buffaloes and go home to Mississippi State.

Throughout his high school career, Jones has seen playing time on both sides of the ball at Brentwood Academy. Jones has explosive athleticism and is well-suited for the tackle spots on the offensive line.

Jones plays the right tackle spot with a chip on his shoulder. He gets out of the stance with impressive speed and drives opposing defenders backward.

Meanwhile, in pass protection, he has the quick feet needed to mirror opposing pass rushers. The pass protection aspect of his game continues to improve.

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Depending upon the recruiting service, the Jones commitment brings the Bulldogs recruiting class ranking up to 44th in the country and 15th in the conference. The possibility of moving up a few more spots still exists for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs were busy on the recruiting trail over the weekend as well. Little Rock Parkview sophomore running back Sadiq Goji earned a scholarship offer from the Bulldogs.

Over the past few weeks, Goji has earned scholarship offers from Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Georgia Tech to go along with his scholarship offer from Arkansas.

Goji is not the only Arkansas prospect to earn a scholarship offer from the Bulldogs. Sylvan Hills junior tight end Maurice Phillips is a matchup nightmare for opposing defensive backs. Phillips is 6’6” and 215-pounds who has the frame to support more weight.

Phillips could play the wide receiver or the tight end spot with very little trouble. The Sylvan Hills prospect makes for a reliable target in the red zone and has the potential to make an impact at the next level.

The senior, junior, and sophomore classes were all well represented over the past few days, with the Bulldogs’ recruiting staff doing plenty of work on the recruiting trail. A strong 2027 recruiting class, to go along with some good luck in the transfer portal, could potentially help the Bulldogs shake off what has turned into a rough 2026 football season.

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